Updated: Eastern Illinois University reports 10.5% enrollment gain

Eastern spokesman Josh Reinhart said approximately 70% of the university's first-year courses are face-to-face or a hybrid of this and remote learning. He said this is an initiative to ensure new students stay engaged, which also assists in retention.

Norman said Eastern has been able to safely accommodate increased enrollment and the demand for face-to-face classes through its public health precautions. This has included providing free COVID-19 testing for students, mandating that masks be worn throughout campus, reducing class sizes, and spreading out classes to non-academic buildings.

In addition, Norman said Eastern has used its available student housing space to provide single occupancy residence hall rooms for all students who choose to live on campus.

"That was received with incredible interest from prospective students and their families," Norman said, adding that occupancy has increased for the second year in a row this fall. Eastern's housing office is still completing its count of students living on campus.

Norman said the large percentage of face-to-face classes being taught and the increase in campus housing occupancy shows that the growth in enrollment this fall also has brought more students to Charleston, as well as the businesses there.