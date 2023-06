DECATUR — Hillside Bethel Christian School's Summer Camp has several goals: safety, fun, a little education disguised as cool activities.

One of the goals is to wear the kids out, the Rev. Kevin Horath said with a chuckle.

A parent told him that her child went to bed at 7:30 p.m. after a day at camp and stayed in bed until 7:30 the next morning.

“The school's been around since 1986,” Horath said. “The school's always had a summer program. This year we decided to expand our horizons a little bit and it's been more successful than we ever imagined. The fact that we have so many students here is just phenomenal.”

Camp runs all summer and each week has its own theme. This week's theme is “music,” and Cindy Johnson and her son, Isaiah, who is a member of the Mount Zion Swingsations show choir, are coaching the kids through learning to sing and dance at the same time. Standing at the front of the group gathered in the church's gym, Isaiah walked the kids through a simplified choreography that even the youngest could do. Children ages 3 through fifth grade are served by the camp, which has 55 kids with a waiting list.

Lead teacher Jennifer Camden, who is a substitute teacher for Mount Zion schools and works with Fletcher Park activities, planned busy days with Sherri Weaks, school director for Hillside.

“(The themes) are to have something for everybody,” Weaks said. “Maybe somebody likes music, but they don't like basketball. This week is music and next week is basketball. It just gives them a good variety of activities. Then we'll have some field trips as well – the library, different parks, and on Fridays we have water days where we'll be playing in sprinklers and stuff out in the yard.”

As a ministry of the church, kids learn a Bible verse every week and the overall camp theme is based on Proverbs 3:5: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight.”

Horath said he sometimes simplifies the language of the Bible verse of the week to make it easy for kids to understand and remember. They have a chapel service every week and most activities have an underlying faith element. The song the kids are learning to sing and dance to is a praise and worship song, for example.

“We do want them to hear about Jesus all throughout the summer,” Weaks said.

This week's Bible verse is from Psalm 149: “Praise God with dancing, singing and music,” in the simplified kids' version.

Cole Ferguson, 9, said he wanted to attend camp to make new friends and spend time with friends he already had.

“I thought it was going to be a great experience, and I just thought it was going to be fun,” said the Holy Family School student, who will be in fourth grade in the fall.

Last week was Garden Week, Camden said, and kids learned about different soils, pollination and hyrdroponics, and painted flower pots. This week they've made tambourines, pan flutes and hand drums.

“A lot of it, they're learning, but they don't know they're learning, because it's fun activities,” Camden said, adding with a grin, “because we don't want to learn any more because we're done with school (for the year). So we sneak that learning in every once in a while.”

