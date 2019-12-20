You are the owner of this article.
VIDEO: Watch St. Patrick School principal, teacher take pies in the face for a cause
EDUCATION
PIE IN THE SKY

VIDEO: Watch St. Patrick School principal, teacher take pies in the face for a cause

St. Patrick School kindergartner Parker Benson, center, and second-grader Oliver Friel, right, put a pie in the face of Principal Nick Blackburn on Friday. The pie ceremony was an incentive for students who were raising money for families in need. 

 JEFF SMUDDE PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — One sure way to get kids to dig deep during a fundraiser is to offer them an incentive.

“Who doesn't want to pie their teacher?” said St. Patrick School eighth-grader Cadence Speagle, laughing.

St. Pat students raise funds each yuletide season to buy food baskets and presents for families in the Ss. James and Patrick parish. In the past, the school only raised about $200, said Principal Nick Blackburn. This year, the amount was $1,088.

St. Patrick's Principal Nick Blackburn speaks at an assembly celebrating more than $1,000 raised to buy food for families in need on Friday at St. Patrick School in Decatur.

“The Christmas baskets are for people inside our own parish, including students who need it, so they can have gifts and food for Christmas,” Blackburn said. “We all decided, as a staff, to incentivize it a little bit.”

Students were given three goals. At $250, they could wear jeans instead of their uniforms. At $500, they'd have a “comfy clothes day,” and could wear sweats or their pajamas to school. At $750, they could give junior high teacher Jerry Spain a pie in the face.

To give them that little extra boost, Blackburn said if they surpassed $1,000, they could “pie” him, too.

“It was pretty intense,” he said, laughing.

Each class had a tin pie plate in their classroom, and kids dropped in change or paper money every day.

“I'm sure you wouldn't be surprised that a lot of them were really eager to see us get a pie in the face,” Blackburn said.

The last day before Christmas break is always a party day anyway, with kids and staff decked out in their finest “ugly” Christmas sweaters, a singalong, cookies and punch, and a reading of “A Visit From St. Nicholas” in the church basement, which also serves as the school cafeteria and all-purpose room.

The pies were made up of canned pie filling and whipped cream and made quite a satisfying mess when Cadence did the honors for Spain. He put all the junior high students' names in a drawing and drew one at random.

spain_jerry-122119.JPG

St. Patrick eighth-grader Cadence Speagle pies seventh-grade teacher Jerry Spain on Friday at an assembly. 

For Blackburn's pie-throwers, he'd asked the teacher of each grade to choose a student whose behavior or grades were exemplary. From those names, he drew two to do the honors. Parker Benson, a kindergartner, and Oliver Fiel, a second-grader, were chosen and had to stand on chairs, steadied by an adult, to reach Blackburn with the pie. Even then, their aim was a little south of the target and Blackburn had to help.

“Thank you from all the people, who will have a marvelous dinner thanks to you,” said the Rev. John Burnette, pastor of the parish. “Give yourselves a hand.”

blackburn_nick-122119.JPG

St. Patrick kindergartner Parker Benson, center, and second-grader Oliver Friel, right, put a pie in the face of Principal Nick Blackburn. 

______________________________________________________________

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

MORE ONLINE

Visit herald-review.com to see video of the pie ceremony

