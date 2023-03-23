DECATUR — Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Decatur Civic Center.
Admission is free thanks to sponsors. Veterans of the Vietnam era served from 1959 to 1975
Keynote speakers will be Vietnam veteran and author Stan Taylor and Vietnam nurse Marj Bilker Graves. Doors open at noon with opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. Music from the era, food and non-alcoholic beverages will be offered. Activities include veterans groups displays and socializing and a veterans group photo.
The event is open to the public.
