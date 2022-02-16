VIEW THE EMAILS: District emails reveal issues with superintendent finalist's credentials

DECATUR – Emails exchanged by Decatur Public Schools officials and the firm hired to assist with the search for a new superintendent show there were questions about the qualifications of Michael Gaal prior to a forum introducing him to the public as a finalist for the position.

The district released the emails in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Herald & Review.

In an email dated Oct. 29, Glenn “Max” McGee, president of Hazard, Attea, Young and Associates, informed the school board that the firm had identified 17 candidates for the position of superintendent. All names, other than Gaal's and fellow finalist Malika Savoy-Brooks, were redacted.

“We are excited to share the diverse slate of accomplished candidates we are recommending for first round interviews: two African American women, two African American men, and two White men. All are well qualified,” McGee wrote.

He also wrote, “These individuals fit the desired personal characteristics and have the professional qualifications in the Leadership Profile Report and have tackled challenges similar to those DPS 61 faces.”

By Jan. 5, the date of the online community forum with the two finalists, board members already had started to question the search firm about Gaal's qualifications.

“I’ve been thinking and researching this whole superintendent process and one thing that concerns me about Mr. Gaal is his lack of educational experience and certification,” wrote board member Kevin Collins-Brown on Jan. 5. “I’m not sure he can even get a superintendent endorsement in IL without a Type 75, MS in Ed admin. It appears you have to have at least 2 years teaching experience, as well, and he doesn’t. I’m not sure what all the Type 75 stuff is, but I’m afraid we will look bad if we pursue with him. Can this be sent to someone for clarification?”

McGee responded on the same day that he had not anticipated any problems with Gaal obtaining a certification considering he had worked in administrative positions in other school districts.

“What we do not know and have been working to find out this afternoon is for how long (or if) ISBE grants a temporary certificate and/or if it still requires someone with a Superintendent's Endorsement to sign official documents as was the case with Tony Sanders, the former CEO (and now Superintendent) of U-46 (the second largest district in Illinois) a few years ago,” McGee wrote. “It took (Sanders) about three years to get his permanent license, and in the meantime they hired an interim to come in to sign papers and join him at Board meetings and cabinet meetings but Tony was responsible for and accountable for the leadership and management of the district. U-46 could have had a staff member who had a superintendent's license sign documents, but both Tony and the Board opted for the other route of retaining an interim (Dr. Ken Arndt).”

According to the district's timeline of the search process, the firm informed the district that Gaal could not obtain certification from the state. District officials said Gaal withdrew his name from consideration.

Board Vice President Andrew Taylor expressed his reservations with the process in a Jan. 12 email.

“Given fundamental flaws in the candidate selection process and mounting indiscretions concerning that process I now view it as fundamentally corrupted,” Taylor wrote. “I will not be supporting any candidate brought forward by HYA.”

To serve as a school superintendent in Illinois, the Illinois State Board of Education requires a master's degree or higher; completion of superintendent training coursework; an internship or equivalent experience; completion of coursework in teaching exceptional children, reading methods, content area reading and teaching English language learners; licensure exams; two years of experience working as a principal, director of special education, or chief school business official or other administrative position while holding a valid administrator's license; passing the Illinois superintendent test.

Gaal holds two master's degrees, one in engineering from the United States Air Force Academy, the other in national security policy studies from National War College. He has no classroom or teaching experience. His last two jobs, as listed in an email from Hazard, Attea, Young were president of sales, Beable Education Lakewood, New Jersey and formerly deputy chancellor of District of Columbia Public Schools in Washington, DC.

Repeated attempts by the Herald & Review to contact Gaal after news of his withdrawal were unsuccessful. The Herald & Review also previously reached out to Hazard, Attea, Young and Associates for comments about the search process and were told the firm had no comment.

School board president Dan Oakes said last week that the firm had waived the final required payment on its $24,950 contract.

"(The search firm) waived the (last) 25 percent because they made some mistakes," Oakes said during an interview Friday after the board released the timeline of the search process.

That final payment, according to the contract, was tied to the appointment of the new superintendent.

In the end, the board voted 6-1 on Feb. 8 to hire district employee Rochelle Clark, who was not among the initial applicants, to be the next superintendent.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

