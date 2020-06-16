Virtual ceremony to mark achievements of Lake Land graduates

The college opted to organize a virtual ceremony as the state continues to restrict the size of gatherings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Briseno, who is the 2019-2020 president of the Student Government Association, said they had heard concerns from several students about not being able to return to the temporarily closed campus for a commencement ceremony. Briseno said the association had been involved in a student recognition event that was held via Zoom video conferencing this spring, and the experience helped spark the idea for offering graduates a virtual option.

Kelly Allee, director of marketing and public relations at Lake Land, said Student Government Association members held brainstorming sessions virtually as they worked with the college's staff to develop ideas for this virtual ceremony.

"We thought it would be a really great way for the graduates to celebrate with their families," Allee said.

Approximately 513 graduates had already signed up for the traditional ceremony before this event needed to be cancelled, Allee said. Lake Land sent each of these students "grad packs" that included their diploma covers, graduation caps and tassels, honors, Lake Land T-shirts, Laker Louie face masks, and virtual ceremony information.