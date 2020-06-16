Virtual ceremony to mark achievements of Lake Land graduates

MATTOON — Lake Land College had to cancel its traditional commencement ceremony this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the college still plans to spotlight graduates on Thursday, June 18, by holding its first-ever Virtual Commencement Ceremony.
Laker class of 2020 graduate Eusebio Briseno of Arthur said the virtual ceremony will be smaller in scale than a traditional one, but will create lasting memories for graduates and their families. Briseno, a business education major, said he will be surrounded by family when his name is called and his photo is shown as part of this ceremony.
"It will be kind of like our own little ceremony at home," Briseno said. "Being the first college graduate from our family, it's a pretty big moment for us."
Lake Land reported that more than 1,160 students will receive degrees and certificates this spring and approximately 513 of these graduates are set to participate in the 6 p.m. ceremony, which will be accessible via a link posted on the college’s homepage at lakelandcollege.edu.
“On behalf of everyone at Lake Land College, we are very proud to celebrate the hard work and achievements of our Laker Nation Class of 2020,” said Lake Land College President Josh Bullock in a press release.
The college opted to organize a virtual ceremony as the state continues to restrict the size of gatherings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Briseno, who is the 2019-2020 president of the Student Government Association, said they had heard concerns from several students about not being able to return to the temporarily closed campus for a commencement ceremony. Briseno said the association had been involved in a student recognition event that was held via Zoom video conferencing this spring, and the experience helped spark the idea for offering graduates a virtual option.
Kelly Allee, director of marketing and public relations at Lake Land, said Student Government Association members held brainstorming sessions virtually as they worked with the college's staff to develop ideas for this virtual ceremony.
"We thought it would be a really great way for the graduates to celebrate with their families," Allee said.
Approximately 513 graduates had already signed up for the traditional ceremony before this event needed to be cancelled, Allee said. Lake Land sent each of these students "grad packs" that included their diploma covers, graduation caps and tassels, honors, Lake Land T-shirts, Laker Louie face masks, and virtual ceremony information.
The virtual ceremony will include many aspects of the traditional event, such as speakers, presentation of awards and the reading of graduates’ names along with a slide featuring a photo and degree. Allee said Lake Land President Josh Bullock, and Board of Trustees Chair Doris Reynolds, and 2019-2020 Student Trustee Shelbie Kile have prerecorded their speeches for this event.
This year's award recipients are: Distinguished Service Award, Debbie Benefiel, longtime member of the Foundation Board of Directors and co-owner and operator of Pearman Pharmacy in Paris; Alumnus Achievement Award, Okaw Valley High School agriculture program teacher Wesley Wise of Bethany; and Full-Time Faculty Award, dental hygiene instructor/Dental Hygiene Director Debbie Thomason.
The ceremony also is scheduled to be aired on the television channel Your 13 at noon and 7 p.m. June 20, and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. June 21.
Contact Stroud at (217) 238-6861.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!