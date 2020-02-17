Visitors get up close and personal with a camel at Scovill Zoo

Jack, on the other hand, is friendly and curious and was quite willing to accept treats and be petted on his soft nose. Ellie Mae and Zoey Wrigley, 5, another child who was there, were a little shy about offering treats to an animal who towered over them, even with keeper Mindy Weaver standing by to assist.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Assistant Director Dave Webster gave the group the rundown on camels before the visit to the animals outdoors, with plenty of photos showing camels' unique characteristics, like the split upper lip that allows them to grasp leaves while foraging, their long, long eyelashes and lengthy narrow nostrils that help protect them in sandstorms, and their dinner-plate sized flat feet that allow them to walk on sand without getting bogged down.

The keepers spend a lot of time training the camels, mainly with the goal of making it easier to care for them, Weaver said.