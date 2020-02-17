Visitors get up close and personal with a camel at Scovill Zoo

DECATUR — Jack the camel was fascinated with young Dylan Moore at Scovill Zoo's “Breakfast with a Keeper” event on Monday.
Surrounded by people anxious to meet and offer treats to him, including two other children, Jack's focus was clearly on young Dylan. Both he and Dylan have birthdays coming up, too: Dylan will be 1 and Jack will be 6.
Dylan's sister Ellie Mae, 4, wore a T-shirt featuring a picture of a camel and the caption “Spit happens.” She's a big fan of the zoo and sponsors a goat named Tourmaline in the petting zoo. The rest of the family sponsors animals, too.
“I know how much they like to put spit on your hat,” Ellie Mae said. Her dad, Brandon Moore, had just had a close encounter with Jack, who drooled all over the hood of his coat.
“We like to support the zoo,” Brandon Moore said. “We live pretty close and we were having withdrawals because we come about once a week during the summer months. This was a good opportunity to come and bring her here and see some of the animals and get (Ellie Mae) out of the house.”
Jack and Sasha, the other Bactrian camel at the zoo, were not bothered by the cold rain on Monday morning, and the humans were anxious enough to meet them that everyone waded out to the camels' barnyard with hoods up and umbrellas at the ready. Sasha, at age 17, is elderly for a camel and suffers from arthritis, for which she takes medication, so she declined to get up to interact.
Jack, on the other hand, is friendly and curious and was quite willing to accept treats and be petted on his soft nose. Ellie Mae and Zoey Wrigley, 5, another child who was there, were a little shy about offering treats to an animal who towered over them, even with keeper Mindy Weaver standing by to assist.
You have free articles remaining.
Assistant Director Dave Webster gave the group the rundown on camels before the visit to the animals outdoors, with plenty of photos showing camels' unique characteristics, like the split upper lip that allows them to grasp leaves while foraging, their long, long eyelashes and lengthy narrow nostrils that help protect them in sandstorms, and their dinner-plate sized flat feet that allow them to walk on sand without getting bogged down.
The keepers spend a lot of time training the camels, mainly with the goal of making it easier to care for them, Weaver said.
Target training, for example, which Jack helpfully demonstrated during the in-person visit to the barnyard, makes it easier to move the camels from one point to another. They learn to focus on and follow a ball on a stick. Jack also cooperates with a request to “hold,” which means he holds his head still and allows a keeper to put a halter on his head, so they can lead him if necessary. And while he's not fond of having people lift up a foot to examine it, he does allow that, too. It helps that Jack is friendly and highly motivated by treats and petting for rewards.
“Training is about helping us take care of them,” Weaver said.
Zoo Director Ken Frye said the Breakfast with a Keeper event was scheduled for Monday because of the school holiday. “We thought it would be a good time and that parents would like somewhere to take their kids,” he said. The next breakfast will be in August, and the featured animals will be the penguins.
A winter tour of Scovill Zoo
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter