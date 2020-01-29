Volunteers sought to help at Decatur's Hope Academy, where teacher shortage has been issue

DECATUR — A new committee is looking for volunteers to help at Hope Academy, which has been dealing with a shortage of educators and other issues.

The Help Hope Committee was formed by retired teachers, residents and district leadership in response to concerns raised by parents and staff during recent school board meetings.

Hope Academy Principal Sarah Schrader said they are hoping to recruit as many volunteers as possible. The idea is to find community members who are committed to help young people learn.

A total of 206 one-hour time slots are available in classrooms in first-fifth grades. Volunteers will have to pass a background check.

"I think that individuals can learn from one another given their different experiences," said the Rev. Courtney Carson, a school board member. "A teacher with 40 years of experience volunteering in the classroom could teach those with less experience as well as help the students from a different perspective."