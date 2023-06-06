DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools are still waiting for a report from a second structural engineer who has examined the two Dennis School buildings, and the two campuses will remain closed until further notice, officials have announced.

The affected staffers were notified by email and robocall Monday afternoon, district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said.

Superintendent Rochelle Clark will share an update as soon as the district receives and reviews the report, she added, which was expected on Monday but has not yet been delivered. She had no estimate on when it might be delivered.

Administrators and secretaries normally work at least through the month of June, while custodial and maintenance staff complete deep cleaning and other such tasks after students have left for the summer.

Custodians have been reassigned temporarily to other district buildings, Swarthout said, and teachers' last day was May 30. The administrators and secretaries can do their work remotely.

The district announced May 31 that it was temporarily closing the two buildings "to further assess structural concerns" and told staffers to work elsewhere through Monday. That announcement came a day after classes ended for the school year. Dennis' two campuses are the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St.

Swarthout said last week that the district had contacted a structural engineer in the spring to look at the buildings, both because the district already knew there were issues and because administrators and staff had voiced concerns, but May 30 was the first opening in that engineer's schedule to examine the buildings.

Discussions have been ongoing about the condition of both Dennis buildings for more than a year, and in 2022, the district pursued a plan to build a new building for Dennis that would house students under one roof.

The school board considered and rejected the site of the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High which is in the west end, Dennis' boundary neighborhood, and attempted to make a deal with the Decatur Park District to buy Lincoln Park instead, but the park district decided not to sell. No other suitable site was available within the Dennis boundary.

Ultimately the board decided to use the former Oak Grove School site, still owned by the district though the building has been demolished, to build a new magnet school which was designated to house American Dreamer STEM Academy, now located on North Taylor Avenue. There were also concerns with that building. American Dreamer is a magnet school, so its location is not dependent upon boundaries, whereas Dennis is a neighborhood school.

Officials have said the district doesn't have enough information to know the extent of the issues at the two buildings, which are the oldest still in use in the district. Until they know more, it's impossible to speculate on next steps.

With over 500 students in those two buildings, and the first day of the 2023-24 school year scheduled for Aug. 14, time is a factor.

