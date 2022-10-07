Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say

DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of indifferent instruction and social promotion” in Illinois schools. The piece was based on a story by Wirepoints that ran in June, which called test results “an indictment” of Illinois education policies.

Wirepoints is an independent nonprofit that studies Illinois economics and policy. Writers Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner have both worked at the Illinois Policy Institute. According to their report and Report Card data on Decatur schools, only 2% of Black students and 16% of white students in third grade in 2019 could read at grade level. Statewide, 22% of Black third-graders and 44% of white third-graders can read at grade level, for example.

"The data Wirepoints presents in this report represents an absolute dereliction of duty by those who run Illinois’ public schools," they wrote. "It’s not about money, it’s not about race, it’s not about curriculum and it’s not about critical race theory. It’s about a system that fails at its most basic function: to prepare Illinois children for their future."

Their report focused on Decatur, they wrote, because it is "the poster child for the education system's failures.

Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout and Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase met with a Wirepoints reporter in October 2021.

“We confirmed that we are aware of the exceptional need for improvement in not only reading and math test scores, but also in meeting grade-level standards,” Swarthout said on Friday. “We also discussed the work that administration has been doing for the past three years to put into place standardized curriculum, data, and accountability measures to help raise both scores and comprehension. The vast majority of our conversation was left out of the Wirepoints article entirely. The article also leaves out progress that’s being made, as well as programs through which our students are thriving.

“No one in administration denies the need to improve test scores and grade-level comprehension, but this one-sided article unfairly paints DPS, our staff, and our students as a failure. We would argue that progress is being made every day, by students, staff, and administration, toward ensuring all of our students meet grade-level standards and are fully prepared for their future.”

The federal No Child Left Behind education policy was replaced with the Every Student Succeeds Act, signed by President Barack Obama in 2015. The ESSA changed the way low-performing schools and students were assessed, taking into account such situations as low-income status and English language learners, putting more emphasis on growth over time than on a single test's results, and providing extra supports for schools with more challenges.

Both the Wirepoints article and the Wall Street Journal opinion piece specifically mentioned Decatur, Rockford, Peoria and Elgin as examples of the lowest performing in the state.

While it's true that Decatur and the other districts' language arts and math results were low, with some buildings in single-digit percentages of students testing as “proficient” in grade-level skills, the Illinois State Board of Education blames factors that have since been addressed.

Evidence-based funding has been implemented, though not all districts have yet reached the "fully funded" status, which is meant to provide resources to districts with lower equalized assessed valuation so that schools in those areas are not struggling.

“For decades, Illinois ranked worst in the nation for funding education, and Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker is reversing that travesty,” ISBE's spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said. “This uninformed article is clearly a politically motivated attack that uses bad data analysis to try to bash Illinois public schools. Looking at proficiency alone, and looking at performance in a vacuum, is an uneducated and uninformed way to examine student achievement and school performance, and most education experts agree that measuring growth in performance is key to understanding school improvement.”