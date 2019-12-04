Want to change careers and become a teacher? New Millikin master's program aims to help

DECATUR — Considered becoming a teacher, but not sure how to make classes work around your schedule? Millikin University may have an answer for you.
The university announced on Wednesday a new Master of Arts in Teaching degree to be offered, as soon as accrediting bodies have given approval. The hope is to begin classes in August 2020, though it might be delayed until the spring semester of 2021.
Students may choose traditional day classes, evening classes, or a combination of both to accommodate their schedules.
Millikin adds programs often, said President Patrick White.
“Why are we making a big deal out of this one?” he said. “Ask anyone in any field, why did you pursue this path? The answer is often, 'A teacher saw something in me that I didn't see in myself.'”
The program comes at a time when districts across the state have grappled for years with a teacher shortage. The Illinois State Board of Education estimated there were more than 1,400 unfilled classroom positions at the start of the last school year.
Regional Superintendent Matt Snyder said his office receives calls almost daily from people who want to know what they have to do to become a teacher, people who are already in other careers.
“Decatur is looking for teachers on a daily basis,” said Decatur Public Schools Superintendent Paul Fregeau. “To those who graduate from this program, we'll be happy to employ you the next day.”
He's not alone. A statewide survey of school districts, released in March by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, found that 89% of respondents in Central Illinois had trouble filling teaching positions with qualified candidates.
Millikin works hand-in-hand with community organizations and agencies, said Provost Jeff Aper, and strives to fulfill educational and training needs expressed by those who live and work in the area.
“This event today, announcing this, exemplifies the quality and importance of those kinds of working relationships,” Aper said. “They reflect deeply-held values of the importance of continuing to find way to contribute to the quality of life in our community.”
You have free articles remaining.
Pamela Barnes, director of the School of Education, said the new degree will, she hopes, lead to other master's degrees in education fields, from specialties in areas like trauma-informed practices to music education. However, those are down the road.
“(Millikin is) rolling out a master of arts in teaching for those who are interested in a possible career change, who graduated from Millikin or another institution with a bachelor's degree and they live in our region and they are very aware of the shortage of teachers, and they have had that calling, that that's where they need to move to as far as their profession,” she said.
The most significant feature of the program may be its flexibility, she said. The program will take about two years to complete the educational and licensure requirements for early childhood or elementary education.
One concern potential students have voiced to Barnes is that holding a master's degree will make them “too expensive to hire,” she said, but that is unfounded. A teacher with a master's degree does make more than one with a bachelor's, but the difference won't daunt most districts, which are looking for highly qualified teachers.
The news conference was attended by Millikin students who are studying to be early childhood teachers.
“People don't realize how important preschool is,” said Megan Tool of Clinton, a senior.
Fellow senior Megan Garrison, of Buffalo, said it was her high school guidance counselor who believed in her and helped her see her talents lay in teaching.
“She ended up putting me into student teaching and thought I would make a really good teacher,” Garrison said. “After that, I developed a love of teaching and students and wanting to make a big impact.”
Both of them agreed that the moment they see a child's eyes light up with understanding after struggling with learning something new is the reason they want to teach.
“My mom's a first-grade teacher in Clinton,” Tool said. “I've spent a lot of time in her classroom and seeing kids get something that clicks is such a great feeling, watching them succeed throughout the year and knowing you'll probably have a forever impact on their life, even if they don't tell you.”
______________________________________________________________
Kindergarten Kickoff 11 3.20.19.jpg
Click_Makenzie 3.20.19.jpg
OLaughlin_Tinleigh 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 1 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 2 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 3 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 4 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 5 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 6 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 7 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 9 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 8 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 10 3.20.19.jpg
Kindergarten Kickoff 12 3.20.19.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter