Want to change careers and become a teacher? New Millikin master's program aims to help

“(Millikin is) rolling out a master of arts in teaching for those who are interested in a possible career change, who graduated from Millikin or another institution with a bachelor's degree and they live in our region and they are very aware of the shortage of teachers, and they have had that calling, that that's where they need to move to as far as their profession,” she said.

The most significant feature of the program may be its flexibility, she said. The program will take about two years to complete the educational and licensure requirements for early childhood or elementary education.

One concern potential students have voiced to Barnes is that holding a master's degree will make them “too expensive to hire,” she said, but that is unfounded. A teacher with a master's degree does make more than one with a bachelor's, but the difference won't daunt most districts, which are looking for highly qualified teachers.

The news conference was attended by Millikin students who are studying to be early childhood teachers.

“People don't realize how important preschool is,” said Megan Tool of Clinton, a senior.