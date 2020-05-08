Wanted: High school seniors to participate in Macon County workforce program

Wilkerson expects the students will learn what they don’t want, as well as what they do want in a job.

A maximum of 20 students will be accepted into the program. Students are provided a workshop to learn workplace safety, including coronavirus social rules, and pre-employment skills with a focus on the paycheck.

Although Workforce Investment Solutions will provide payment for the students, the staff is still in need of employers to partner with the agency.

“They are getting a chance to get what you might call free help,” Wilkerson said. “We want to make sure that when the kids are done that they’ve walked away with a really good experience, that they’ve learned some work skill sets, and most importantly that they’ve gotten an idea of going to work everyday is all about.”

In the meantime, workforce staff are preparing the students and matching them with potential employers. Those jobs could include healthcare, manufacturing, transpiration and landscaping. The staff had plans to begin the program at the beginning of June.

“We are kind of at a standstill,” Wilkerson said. “It’s depending on when businesses open.”