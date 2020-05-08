Wanted: High school seniors to participate in Macon County workforce program

DECATUR — A Macon County agency is looking for high school seniors who are interested in summer employment.
Workforce Investment Solutions is seeking participants for its Summer Youth Program, which teaches students skills while they earn a paycheck. The program lasts 10 to 12 weeks.
The students will need to fill out an application and return it to Workforce Investment Solutions, either by email or drop off a printed version in the facility’s box located outside of the building, 757 W. Pershing Road, Decatur. The application deadline is Monday, May 11.
Career planners are looking for students who are hard workers, can work as a team and follow directions, Workforce Executive Director Rocki Wilkerson said. The students will be provided information about payments and job requirements. The planners will be in contact with the student workers throughout the summer.
“What can we do to help you have a very successful work experience,” Wilkerson said.
For many of the students, the summer opportunity is their first job, Wilkerson said. The focus is to give them work experience for future employment. “And learning a little bit about working in a workplace,” she said. “I view it as a stepping stone.”
Wilkerson expects the students will learn what they don’t want, as well as what they do want in a job.
A maximum of 20 students will be accepted into the program. Students are provided a workshop to learn workplace safety, including coronavirus social rules, and pre-employment skills with a focus on the paycheck.
Although Workforce Investment Solutions will provide payment for the students, the staff is still in need of employers to partner with the agency.
“They are getting a chance to get what you might call free help,” Wilkerson said. “We want to make sure that when the kids are done that they’ve walked away with a really good experience, that they’ve learned some work skill sets, and most importantly that they’ve gotten an idea of going to work everyday is all about.”
In the meantime, workforce staff are preparing the students and matching them with potential employers. Those jobs could include healthcare, manufacturing, transpiration and landscaping. The staff had plans to begin the program at the beginning of June.
“We are kind of at a standstill,” Wilkerson said. “It’s depending on when businesses open.”
