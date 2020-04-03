Wanted: Send us your student artwork, written work

The Herald & Review wants to showcase creative creations from Central Illinois K-12 students.
We're looking for artwork, poetry, letters, perspective pieces and short stories.
Send yours in an email with "Student project" in the subject line to sendus@herald-review.com.
Written projects should be submitted in the body of the email. For artwork, take a photo and send to the email address.
Be sure to include the name of the student; his or her age, school and grade; and the name of the work.
Submissions have to be original works.
We'll feature some in an upcoming feature.
