Wanted: Send us your student artwork, written work

The Herald & Review wants to showcase creative creations from Central Illinois K-12 students.

We're looking for artwork, poetry, letters, perspective pieces and short stories.

Send yours in an email with "Student project" in the subject line to sendus@herald-review.com.

Written projects should be submitted in the body of the email. For artwork, take a photo and send to the email address.

Be sure to include the name of the student; his or her age, school and grade; and the name of the work.

Submissions have to be original works.

We'll feature some in an upcoming feature. 

