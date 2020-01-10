Warrensburg-Latham superintendent to leave for McLean County position

NORMAL — Warrensburg-Latham Superintendent Kristen Kendrick-Weikle is leaving the district for a new position as superintendent at McLean County Unit 5, pending that school board's approval.

The McLean County district announced Friday that Kendrick-Weikle is being recommended for the position as its 13th superintendent.

She has served as superintendent in Warrensburg-Latham since July 1, 2010.

The school board is expected to approve her appointment at a special meeting Monday to succeed current Unit 5 superintendent, Mark Daniel, who announced his resignation in September. He will leave the district June 30.

Kendrick-Weikle said she is honored and excited to serve the Unit 5 community, according to a Facebook post from Unit 5.

