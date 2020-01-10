Warrensburg-Latham superintendent to leave for McLean County position

NORMAL — Warrensburg-Latham Superintendent Kristen Kendrick-Weikle is leaving the district for a new position as superintendent at McLean County Unit 5, pending that school board's approval.
The McLean County district announced Friday that Kendrick-Weikle is being recommended for the position as its 13th superintendent.
She has served as superintendent in Warrensburg-Latham since July 1, 2010.
The school board is expected to approve her appointment at a special meeting Monday to succeed current Unit 5 superintendent, Mark Daniel, who announced his resignation in September. He will leave the district June 30.
Kendrick-Weikle said she is honored and excited to serve the Unit 5 community, according to a Facebook post from Unit 5.
“Unit 5 is an outstanding district and I am confident that we can build upon the incredible work already in place,“ she said. “I value clear, honest and ongoing communication and believe this is essential to moving the district forward to truly have all students achieve their personal excellence.
"I look forward to meeting and building relationships with Unit 5 students, staff, and community members.”
She previously served as director of special education for the Special Education Association of Adams County and as a principal in the Quincy school district. She also was an adjunct professor at John Wood Community College in Quincy.
“Dr. Kendrick-Weikle will be an excellent addition to the Unit 5 Family,” said Barry Hitchins, school board president. “She brings vision, passion and experience to our district that will serve our staff, students and community as we continue to educate each student to achieve personal excellence.”
Kendrick-Weikle’s starting salary was not available Friday. After a raise in September, Daniel’s salary in his final year is $205,642.
