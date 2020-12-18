Watch as Central A&M students applaud retiring janitor after 34 years of service

MOWEAQUA — Central A&M school district honored Ray Odle on Friday as he did one final sweep of the school hallways, lined with kids applauding, before his retirement.

Videos of Odle pushing his broom through the high school were posted on Facebook, Twitter and the district website.

"The best custodian in the land had to be honored today, his last with students and teachers in the hallways of Gregory Intermediate and Central A&M High School," Principal Charles Brown wrote in the posts. "However, a pandemic throws obstacles in the way."

Odle began his career as a custodian in 1986 after graduating from Moweaqua High School in 1976, and has held the post ever since.

"This humble man has been the definition of service leadership throughout his career, " Brown said. "His work ethic, patience, and kindness are definitely worth imitation by all of us. So, in trying to determine what to do to honor this man and his career, we settled on a perfect way. Even though he did not want the extra attention, he was sent out in style as he swept the hallways one final time."

