Watch as Central A&M students applaud retiring janitor after 34 years of service

Central A&M students applaud
Ray Odle, who is retiring, on Friday.
Central A&M head custodian Ray Odle cleans bus seats in August.
MOWEAQUA — Central A&M school district honored Ray Odle on Friday as he did one final sweep of the school hallways, lined with kids applauding, before his retirement.
Videos of Odle pushing his broom through the high school were posted on Facebook, Twitter and the district website.
"The best custodian in the land had to be honored today, his last with students and teachers in the hallways of Gregory Intermediate and Central A&M High School,"
Principal Charles Brown wrote in the posts. "However, a pandemic throws obstacles in the way."
Odle began his career as a custodian in 1986 after graduating from Moweaqua High School in 1976, and has held the post ever since.
"This humble man has been the definition of service leadership throughout his career, " Brown said. "His work ethic, patience, and kindness are definitely worth imitation by all of us. So, in trying to determine what to do to honor this man and his career, we settled on a perfect way. Even though he did not want the extra attention, he was sent out in style as he swept the hallways one final time."
🎅 He's coming to town: History photos of Santa visiting Decatur
Santa's Back in Town
1975: Santa Claus made his second appearance in Decatur today, arriving at the Brettwood Village Shopping Center at 11 a.m. Santa Claus first appeared Saturday in the Community Christmas Parade in Downtown Decatur. He also made appearances this morning in Northgate Mall and the Fairview Plaza shopping centers.
H&R file photo
"I want everything"
1976: Toy Black, 8, visited Santa Claus Sunday in his downtown Decatur Central Park holiday abode. Toy, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Black, 1760 E. clay St., was born three days before Christmas. Thus, her name. She was quite frank with Santa when asked what she wants for Christmas. "Santa, I want everything," Toy said.
H&R file photo
Santa arrives again
1976: Santa Claus had a friendly wave and "ho, ho, ho" for his friends in Fairview Plaza Shopping Center this morning as he arrived in a stagecoach. Santa also took up residence for the first time this season in Northgate Mall. The jolly gentleman in the red suit was scheduled to arrive at Brettwood Village Shopping Center this afternoon by helicopter.
H&R file photo
Visiting Santa
1976: Beth Henderson, 8, of 596 Shoreline Dr., was one of thousands of children who visited Santa this season at the Central Park house.
H&R file photo
Real reindeer
1932: Eight tiny reindeer line up with Santa in front of the Decatur Club.
H&R file photo
'Santy'
1977: 'Ho, ho, ho,' says Wilma Seger who has been 'Santy' for 25 years.
H&R file photo
Hold your hats
1976: Santa had to hold onto his hat as he jumped out of the helicopter Friday afternoon at Brettwood Village shopping center. To celebrate his arrival, children received free sleigh rides, which continue through today. Besides being available for consultation at Brettwood Village, Santa is also at Northgate Mall, Fairview Plaza and his Central Park house.
H&R file photo
First trip
1992: Even though 2-year-old Jeremy Mattox of Decatur didn't exactly enjoy his first trip to see Santa Claus Saturday, the jolly old elf probably won't hold a grudge and avoid the youngster on Christmas Eve. Santa has been busy for several days, listening to requests from children about presents and posing for pictures at Hickory Point Mall.
H&R file photo
Santa and Mrs. Claus
1984: Santa and Mrs. Claus (Al and Pat Jain of Decatur) were in fine form as they rode float toward Central Park to greet youngsters.
H&R file photo
Arriving in style
1949: The helicopter which brought Santa Claus to Decatur this morning, hovers above the crowd in front of the Christmas village in Central park. The machine turned slowly a few feet above the street for all to see Santa waving jovially to his fans.
H&R file photo
Santa arrives
1957: Santa Claus and his sister, Mary Christmas, arrived in Decatur today. The last leg of the annual trip from the North Pole eneded at 2:30 p.m. when they stepped off the Wabash Railroad's Banner Blue train at the Church street crossing.
H&R filep hoto
Getting a request
1976: Many local agencies hope Santa will send volunteers this Christmas.
H&R file photo
Santa in 1951
1951
H&R file photo
Santa Claus and Merry Christmas
1950: Santa Claus and Merry Christmas wave to their public as they enter the sleigh for a trip through downtown Decatur.
H&R file photo
Santa Claus parade
1927
H&R file photo
Greeting Decatur
1957: Santa Claus greets Decatur.
H&R file photo
Waving "Hello"
1965: Santa Claus waves "hello to Decatur.
H&R file photo
Catching a glimpse
1979: Thousands of children of all ages lined the streets of downtown Decatur Saturday to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus.
H&R file photo
Talking with Santa
1968: Jenny Craig, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Rober L. Craig of 2099 W. Macon St. enjoyed her talk with Santa.
H&R file photo
1975 Christmas Parade
1975: The major attraction of the day, Santa Claus, rode in an older model black Caddilax once reported to have been used by President Franklin Roosevelt.
H&R file photo
Plaza Santa visits train
1959: The Fairview Plaza Santa Claus was greeted this morning by 800 children taking the first 15-mile ride on a Wabash train to meet him.
H&R file photo
Wabash Railroad
1956: Santa Claus steps from a train at the Water Street crossing of the Wabash Railroad about 11:15 a.m. today and after parading through the downtown area took up residence in his house in Central Park. A Wabash porter and trainmen offer an assist, after helping Merry Christmas, front, Santa's sister, from the train.
H&R file photo
White horses
1937: White horses pulled Santa's red and white float.
H&R file photo
World War I
1917: Santa Claus was at Central Park on Christmas Eve to pray for peace during World War I.
H&R file photo
Santa never forgets Decatur
1952: "Merry Christmas!" shouts Santa Claus as he waves to the crowds of children who welcomed him to Decatur today. Drawn through the downtown streets in a wheeled sleigh pulled by eight deer, Santa greeted his admirers by waving both handsa nd beaming through his silky white beard.
H&R file photo
Santa checks in
1983: Santa Claus waves to all the children eh's been checking on throughout the past year as he arrived in Decatur Saturday for the city's annual Christmas Parade. Santa will be keeping regular hours at his house in Central Park from now until Christmas. Rainy weather did not keep thousands of people from lining the downtown streets and over 600 runners from elading the parade in the annual Turkey Trot.
H&R file photo
Electronic revolution
1978: Santa says his elves are busy making 2-XL computer games like this one for boys and girls this year.
H&R file photo
Authentic Santa
1932: Here is Alex Van Praag Sr. in his authentic-looking Santa Claus costume. He was twice a Decatur city commissioner. He was born on Dec. 12, 1854, in Utrech, Holland, arriving in the United States three years later.
H&R file photo
Bus
1977: Santa came to Decatur by bus rather than sleigh Saturday.
H&R file photo
Sleigh and reindeer
1932: Santa brought his sleigh and reindeer along.
H&R file photo
Pied Piper
1978: Santa Claus made a triumphant appearance in the Christmas parade today, along with Mickey Mouse.
H&R file photo
Who's smiling?
1989: Buffy, owned by Terry and Lois Lloyd of Decatur, poses with Santa (Roy Peters) for photographer Marilyn Flach.
H&R file photo
Christmas visitors
1987: During the next month, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be appearing in parades and at shopping centers throughout Central Illinois.
H&R file photo
Santa's helper
1988: Nikki Lockner, 4, is oh-so-thrilled to be talking with Santa's helper Jim Dishman in Monticello.
H&R file photo
Steer
1986: Laura Ruch, Brett Flach with steer and Santa.
H&R file photo
Holiday hound
1986: Bogie, a namesake of movie star Humphrey Bogart, gets comfortable on Santa's lap during a picture-taking session that brought a menagerie to Northgate Pet Plaza in Decatur. St. Nick was there as part of a 4-H fund-raiser, with animal lovers bringing their blessed beasts for the photo session. The Dalmation pup didn't whisper anything in the old man's ear, but left a present on Santa's lap while posing for a photograph.
H&R file photo
A final wish
Santa Claus listens to a child's wish in 1987.
LEE NEWS SERVICE FILE
Waving santa
1950: Santa leaps form his plane at the airport.
H&R file photo
