BLUE MOUND — Eight generations of Nolands have farmed in rural Blue Mound.

Blake Noland is hoping his children will be the ninth, so he was happy to participate in a commercial that will be shown during the Super Bowl on Sunday that highlights family farms.

“The goal of the commercial is to reiterate that 96% of Illinois farms are family-owned,” Noland said. “In the recent years, less people have grown up on farms or if they grew up in a rural community they might not have much interaction with a family farm, other than waiting behind a tractor during the spring or fall.

"When the general public is polled, there is an assumption that over half of the farms are owned by corporations. The commercial, 'We are the 96' was created by the Illinois Farm Families coalition, which represents Illinois farmers, to build awareness in the surprisingly large number of Illinois family farms.”

Noland graduated from Meridian High School in a class of ’75 and was the only one, he said, who was a “farm kid,” though the district draws from a largely rural area.

His brother, Grant, whom he jokingly calls “the better-looking brother,” runs most of the day-to-day operations of the family farm, while Blake Noland pitches in wherever he's needed. The commercial was filmed during the soybean harvest, with members of both brothers' families and their uncle working together to bring in the crop.

“We both had an opportunity to work alongside our grandpa, who started as a kid with horse drawn implements, transitioned to open cab tractors, and finished his career operating a combine with cutting edge GPS technology,” Noland said. “We both hope one of our kids will get the itch to return and work on the family farm, but know that it's a challenge to attract the next generation back to the farm.”

Showing people how important family farms are to agriculture is the whole point of the Illinois Farm Families organization and the campaign, “We are the 96,” he said. The campaign kicks off with the Super Bowl commercial and will include several more in the coming months, featuring 25 farm families throughout the state. The first spot will air during the first half of Sunday's game in the Champaign, Peoria-Bloomington, Rockford, Springfield, St. Louis and the Quad Cities markets.

“It'll be a good thing,” he said. “We need more opportunities to explain what's actually happening right outside town.”

The hope is that when people realize how many farms are family-owned, support for farmers will grow, and that the farmers themselves will have more job satisfaction and pride.

“Mother Nature is a farmer's best friend, worst enemy, and a constant topic of dinner table discussion,” Grant Noland said in a profile on the We Are the 96 website.

