WATCH LIVE: Decatur school board votes on new administrative position, Hope Academy principal

DECATUR — The school district is meeting to discuss the hiring of two administrative positions and swapping the principals of South Shores and Stephen Decatur Middle School.

The positions are P-12 Director of Teaching and Learning and a new principal for Hope Academy.

The meeting is being held in the board room at the Keil Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo. It is closed to the public to limit the number of people in the room to 10 or less under government orders. Multiple board members are participating by phone.

Public comments submitted ahead of time are to be read during the meeting.

The board will also consider accepting a $40,000 grant from the Macon County Community Foundation to replenish their iPad supply.

