You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH LIVE: Decatur school board votes on new administrative position, Hope Academy principal
0 comments
alert

WATCH LIVE: Decatur school board votes on new administrative position, Hope Academy principal

DECATUR — The school district is meeting to discuss the hiring of two administrative positions and swapping the principals of South Shores and Stephen Decatur Middle School. 

The positions are P-12 Director of Teaching and Learning and a new principal for Hope Academy. 

The meeting is being held in the board room at the Keil Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo. It is closed to the public to limit the number of people in the room to 10 or less under government orders. Multiple board members are participating by phone. 

Public comments submitted ahead of time are to be read during the meeting. 

The board will also consider accepting a $40,000 grant from the Macon County Community Foundation to replenish their iPad supply. 

$40,000 remote learning grant considered for Decatur school district

TUESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News