Watch now: 1 million meals delivered for Decatur Public School students and counting

DECATUR — Employees of Aramark have packed up meals to go in all kinds of weather now.
Rain. Snow. Heat.
And through it all, as of Nov. 24, they've delivered 1 million meals to Decatur Public Schools students as they study remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Padao, the new general manager of food services for Aramark, who replaced Scot Gregory, said deliveries are packed into vans at Stephen Decatur Middle School and MacArthur High School, and delivered to students' homes in boxes containing a week's worth of meals.
“It's been an amazing process,” Padao said. “We order from Sysco, our supplier, and they deliver to (Open Kitchens Inc.) and what OKI does is assemble our meal packs for us. They have a six-day meal pack, milk, juices, all the essentials, fruits, carbohydrates, for all the children. They put it in six meals of breakfast, and six meals of lunch, all in one box.”
In the spring, during the first shutdowns of the pandemic, the federal rules regarding school meals were relaxed in the emergency and that allowed the district to designate “grab and go” meal pickup locations, where families could get their students' breakfast and lunch to take home. But Padao said not everyone picked up meals who was eligible and there was some concern that there were kids not getting fed.
When remote learning continued this fall, the federal rules were reinstated and meals were required to be delivered to the children rather than picked up. This way, also, Padao said, the district can be sure the food is getting to all the kids.
Aramark employees load the boxes into the vans in the morning for delivery, and the food is ready to be warmed in a microwave. They deliver 6,500 boxes a week.
It takes four days to get a week's worth of meals to all the students.
Support Local Journalism
“I'm more amazed at the solutions we provided together,” Padao said. “When it comes to feeding the children, I understand it's (typically) five days, but we wanted to get them that sixth day.”
About a dozen Aramark employees are at each site to pack up the trucks on delivery days and it takes several hours each of those four days to deliver all the food.
“It's cold (outside),” said Barb Hunter, food services team leader. “But it's worth the end reward (of feeding the kids).”
Padao is also a member of the National Guard who served in Iraq. He has been in the Guard for 17 years and is working toward certification as a chaplain.
“I have two children myself,” he said. “I'd never want them to go hungry, so I'm glad to help other kids have the opportunity to eat.”
He lives in Champaign, where he went to college at the University of Illinois, and drives to Decatur every day, but he said it's not as stressful as his former commute in Chicago, which took an hour and a half each way through city traffic.
Padao has worked for Aramark for almost six years and when he returned from Iraq, he had a choice between a position in Milwaukee and the one here.
“I think I made the better choice,” he said.
Valerie Wells' most memorable stories from 2020
Valerie Wells' 5 most memorable stories from 2020
In a year when we all lost so much, there are still some things I wanted to remember. These are stories that stand out for me.
Pastor Eric Trickey is remembered for his enduring faith and courage in the face of Stage IV cancer.
Mueller Beer Co. installs a giant beer can outside the business.
Ashten Smith designed a mask to wear while playing the flute.
Karen Walker and Heather Herron surprised students with a McDonald's lunch for keeping up with remote learning.
Mark and Tammy Allen keep beehives on their rural Argenta farm, trying to do their part to support pollinators.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!