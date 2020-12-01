Watch now: 1 million meals delivered for Decatur Public School students and counting

When remote learning continued this fall, the federal rules were reinstated and meals were required to be delivered to the children rather than picked up. This way, also, Padao said, the district can be sure the food is getting to all the kids.

Aramark employees load the boxes into the vans in the morning for delivery, and the food is ready to be warmed in a microwave. They deliver 6,500 boxes a week.

It takes four days to get a week's worth of meals to all the students.

“I'm more amazed at the solutions we provided together,” Padao said. “When it comes to feeding the children, I understand it's (typically) five days, but we wanted to get them that sixth day.”

About a dozen Aramark employees are at each site to pack up the trucks on delivery days and it takes several hours each of those four days to deliver all the food.

“It's cold (outside),” said Barb Hunter, food services team leader. “But it's worth the end reward (of feeding the kids).”

