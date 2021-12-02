Watch now: 100 Decatur kids get new shoes

FORSYTH — Sophia Benton was faced with a dilemma.

She had chosen a pair of dark blue winter boots with bows on the back and a pair of glittery winter boots. The South Shores School fourth-grader tried on both pairs. Her mother Debra asked all the usual questions about if they felt right and if she needed a size bigger — and made her walk in them to be sure. Sophia was down to the big decision: which pair to get?

“I like both,” Sophia said.

“You can only get one,” her mother said firmly. In the end, Sophia chose the dark blue ones, and found a warm hat and gloves to match.

Sophia was one of 100 Decatur Public Schools students to get a new pair of boots or shoes thanks to the AT&T Pioneers, retirees whose big annual project is to buy shoes for kids whose families might struggle to provide that necessity for them. This is the 50th year of the program.

Family liaisons at Decatur's elementary buildings identify six kids at each building, and usually transport them to Shoe Dept. Encore at Hickory Point Mall, though sometimes, as in the Bentons' case, a parent does it.

The hats are handmade by First Baptist Church's Love That Looms ministry, and each child also received new socks and gloves.

The new shoes were a welcome boost, said Jessica Dobbs, whose daughter Joanie, 6, a first-grader at South Shores, was one of the recipients. Joanie's dad, Matt Dobbs, was laid off during the pandemic, and money was tight until he recently started a new job.

“We're doing all right now,” Jessica Dobbs said.

The Pioneers, part of a national organization of AT&T volunteers, receive some money from the national organization, donate some out of their own pockets, and receive some donations to make the annual event happen, said project chairwoman Cecelia Hardnett. She was decked out in festive jingle bell earrings and necklace and clearly enjoying watching the kids pick out new shoes or boots, whichever the child wanted. Each child can spend up to $50 on their new kicks.

“We organize at the district level,” said Alexandra Hamel, family support and transition coordinator for Decatur schools' student services department. “The liaisons are the ones who actually pick out the children who are most in need, and they're responsible for getting them out here and helping them pick out the shoes, along with the (AT&T) volunteers. It's been 50 years now and we are so thankful.”

