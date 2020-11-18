Watch now: 2 Decatur schools to close

DECATUR — The Decatur school board heard the next steps of the BOLD Facilities Plan at its meeting on Tuesday, including the closure of two elementary buildings at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
New elementary boundaries will be in place by August 2021. The new Johns Hill Magnet School will open in August; Oak Grove and Stevenson schools will close. Oak Grove students will move to Franklin and Stevenson students will move to Parsons.
Originally, the plan was to close Baum School and move students to Muffley, though that was altered to keep both buildings open. Too many students live within the boundaries of those buildings to fit into a single building. The new boundaries will define which students are assigned to which of the two buildings.
Additionally, Franklin, Parsons and Johns Hill might undergo a name change. Those three buildings have committees studying the possibility of name changes at each, but have not yet made recommendations. The committees could offer ideas for new names or recommend keeping the existing names.
Robertson Charter School Principal Niki Fenderson and CEO Bishop G.E. Livingston gave the annual update on the school at the meeting.
Robertson opened in 2001 with 67 students in grades K-3, adding a grade each year until eighth grade. Today there are 326 students.
While all all schools are facing challenged during the pandemic, Livingston said, Robertson has the additional challenge of a large number of students in poverty, who didn't have access to the internet or a device for remote learning.
"We were not able to get them all online in the spring," Livingston said "This fall, we purchased Verizon Jet Packs, because so many students couldn't get online. We had to lend out 150 to 200 devices. "
The school also has seen a high percentage of new students that come into the school that are not at grade level, he said. Robertson has added two positions to its staff, one an assistant principal who serves as instructional coach and another dedicated to discipline and assisting teachers in classroom management.
Principal Niki Fenderson talked about the more rigorous curriculum the school implemented last year. In hindsight, she said, they probably should have started using the new curriculum at younger grades only.
"We rolled it out completely, k-8, and found that they didn't have the foundational skills they needed," she said. "We're working with (teaching assistants), especially in K-5 to make sure they have those foundational skills."
