Watch now: 2 Decatur schools to close

Robertson Charter School Principal Niki Fenderson and CEO Bishop G.E. Livingston gave the annual update on the school at the meeting.

Robertson opened in 2001 with 67 students in grades K-3, adding a grade each year until eighth grade. Today there are 326 students.

While all all schools are facing challenged during the pandemic, Livingston said, Robertson has the additional challenge of a large number of students in poverty, who didn't have access to the internet or a device for remote learning.

"We were not able to get them all online in the spring," Livingston said "This fall, we purchased Verizon Jet Packs, because so many students couldn't get online. We had to lend out 150 to 200 devices. "

The school also has seen a high percentage of new students that come into the school that are not at grade level, he said. Robertson has added two positions to its staff, one an assistant principal who serves as instructional coach and another dedicated to discipline and assisting teachers in classroom management.