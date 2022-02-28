Watch now: 2 Macon County educators are finalists for Golden Apple awards

DECATUR — Cordell Ingram has been an educator and coach in Decatur for 26 years, the last 20 as an administrator.

“I coach teachers here, I coach students here, I'm still a coach,” Ingram said.

Ingram has been nominated for a Golden Apple award for Excellence in Leadership. He is one of six finalists statewide.

Nick Canaday, who teaches English at Mount Zion High School, is a finalist for Excellence in Teaching.

“I feel very grateful to have been nominated, and even more grateful to work in a profession where I see growth and a love of learning every day,” Canaday said. “This is my ninth year teaching, and one thing I've learned along the way is how really listening to the individual needs of students allows them to feel safe and undertake challenging tasks.

"I went into teaching because I believe in the power of literature to impart lifelong lessons on how to treat each other with kindness and why doing so is the key to making a better future.”

The Golden Apple awards were founded by Mike and Patricia Koldyke in 1985 when they were watching the Academy Awards and said to each other, “It should be teachers up there,” said the current CEO, Alan Mather. At first, the awards were only given to Chicago-area teachers, but it has been expanded to the entire state of Illinois.

Nominations can be made by students, parents, colleagues, administrators or community members. When an educator is nominated, he or she receives a packet to fill out and mail back and then a committee made up of past winners meets to consider the nominees and narrow the field to six administrators, in the case of the school leadership award, or 30 teachers for the Excellence in Teaching award.

Golden Apple representatives visit the finalists and talk to the people in their schools and communities to determine the winners, whose names are a deep, dark secret until the winners are surprised with another visit from Golden Apple to receive their prizes. Teachers receive a $5,000 award and a sabbatical to study at Northwestern University — virtual classes are available for those too far away to attend in person — and principals receive $10,000, half of which they can use for their own professional development and half for their school.

“Honestly, it was a little bit of a surprise,” Ingram said of his nomination. “I've been in education a long time now and I'm starting to be one of those 'old people,'” he added, laughing.

Ingram spent several years as a principal at Robertson Charter School before moving to MacArthur High School six years ago. He considers it important to build a culture and climate of support and success.

“We're creating a culture where kids see this as a place that they're supposed to enjoy,” Ingram said.

One way to make high school an enjoyable experience, Ingram said, is for kids to be active in extracurricular activities, and he encourages that for all students.

Creating that climate of success is one of Ingram's strengths, said Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for Decatur Public Schools.

“I can see how that contributed to somebody recognizing him,” he said. “He's made great strides as an instructional leader, and always welcomes options and feedback for improvement. He was ahead of the current era as far as equitable opportunities for students.”

Ingram has worked with Golden Apple before because two MacArthur teachers are Golden Apple teachers, part of the organization's efforts to ease the teacher shortage by giving training and mentoring to those interested in the profession.

“I think it's always amazing when people acknowledge the work that you do,” Ingram said. “I do take my profession really serious. There's no way to separate it from my life. It's who I am. I'm a coach and an educator and a minister and all of those three things intertwine really well in the circles that I place myself in, and I'm able to maximize the skills from all three to make this job work.”

