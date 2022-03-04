Watch now: $3.2 million grant grows Richland Community College health care program

DECATUR — Apollo was having a multitude of health problems: anemia, heart failure, pleural effusion, pericardial effusion, atrial fibrillation.

A room full of student nurses at Richland Community College gathered around him to discuss how to treat his woes. Fortunately for Apollo, he's a “sim” — a robotic patient who can breathe and blink and display all sorts of symptoms of normal and abnormal functions of the human body — and students can practice on him so that when they are in real hospitals with real human patients, they're confident and ready.

Thanks to a $3.2 million grant from Decatur Memorial Foundation, Richland will be able to significantly expand its health care program, with triple the number of students over the next four years, and help ease the nursing shortage.

“A great deal of it is going to be scholarship-based,” said Rebekah Zuniga, director of EnRich's health care program at Richland. “A big goal is to increase the amount of nurses in the nursing program, therefore increasing the amount of nurses in the health care field.

“We have lots of plans on the beginning end of things as far as early intervention, realizing what those gatekeeper classes are, helping students with whatever they need, figuring out what barriers exist right now that we can help with to help them be successful in the nursing program.”

That includes tutoring, mentors and programs in cooperation with Decatur Memorial Hospital to give students early hands-on experience.

The additional efforts come as health care staffing shortages, an issue that began before the pandemic, are exacerbated by the challenging circumstances related to COVID-19. Nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects 500,000 more nurses to quit this year, leaving the nation short 1.1 million nurses.

Zuniga is herself a registered nurse, and she said there are other career fields in health care besides nursing that are critical to good patient care. The grant will also assist in helping students interested in those other fields to be successful. In some cases, students who begin as nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses or phlebotomists might want to continue their educations and become registered nurses, for example.

Cortney Conrad has been a certified nurse assistant since 2017. She loves her job and the residents she cared for, she said, and wanted to go further in her training.

“I decided to give it a shot and honestly, it's the best decision of my entire life,” she said.

Sims like Apollo give the students a chance to practice various case scenarios, she said, and she's already been offered a job at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital as an operating room nurse.

“It helps us become a better nurse,” she said.

Kenyota Hudson was a medical assistant for seven years and is working toward becoming a nurse midwife.

“There's so much hands-on you can do,” she said. “Each semester you build upon your skills and each semester, you're doing something different, whether it's psych or critical care, like we're doing now, and each semester you're still building on those general skills.”

Alisha Thomas and Dierre Guyse are “navigators,” who will recruit high school students with an interest in the health care field and help students access the assistance they'll need to successfully complete the training and pursue those careers.

“A big part of what we want to do on the intervention side is educating students in high school on the different areas, whether it's (radiology) tech, ultrasound, phlebotomy, nursing assistants, those are great professions,” Zuniga said. “We certainly want to encourage that and increase those numbers in other programs as well.”

Tribune News Service and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

