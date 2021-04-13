Watch now: A first look at Decatur's Montessori Academy for Peace

Ruth Holler, another eighth-grader, said all the space is “overwhelming,” but welcome. She's been in Montessori school throughout her education and at Garfield Montessori School, the band had to practice in the entryway, and now they have their own classroom. She was one of the student leaders tapped to lead guided tours on Tuesday.

What she loves about Montessori, she said, is that students can work at their own pace.

“If you learn faster, you don't have to wait for students who learn slower,” she said.

When the remodeling was underway, Anderson said, she was asked about “decorations,” and she told them Montessori was not a decorations sort of school. She wanted nature brought into the building because it's such an important part of Montessori education. Photos of trees, flowers and outdoor scenes are in bathrooms, hallways and the office.

“It's quiet,” Anderson said. “Now that the children are spread out and band isn't outside the office window as it always was, and orchestra's not in the hallway anymore, everyone's working in their own space and you're overwhelmed by the sense of quiet and happiness.”