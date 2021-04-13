Watch now: A first look at Decatur's Montessori Academy for Peace

DECATUR — Montessori Academy for Peace Principal Mary Anderson's heart was touched when she asked a student how he likes the new building, freshly remodeled but not used by students until March 22.
He said he was just sorry he wouldn't be able to enjoy it for longer.
“He's only going to have 18 days (of attendance) before he leaves,” Anderson said. The long year of COVID-19 and remote learning kept students at home most of this school year, so the children in eighth grade will move on to high school before they've completely settled into the building.
An open house held on Tuesday just prior to the Decatur school board meeting allowed members of the community to see inside the building for the first time. Garfield and Enterprise, the two previous Montessori buildings, were combined into one school at the beginning of the school year, and the building, formerly Thomas Jefferson Middle School, was extensively remodeled with Montessori needs uppermost in the design.
Ruth Holler, another eighth-grader, said all the space is “overwhelming,” but welcome. She's been in Montessori school throughout her education and at Garfield Montessori School, the band had to practice in the entryway, and now they have their own classroom. She was one of the student leaders tapped to lead guided tours on Tuesday.
What she loves about Montessori, she said, is that students can work at their own pace.
“If you learn faster, you don't have to wait for students who learn slower,” she said.
When the remodeling was underway, Anderson said, she was asked about “decorations,” and she told them Montessori was not a decorations sort of school. She wanted nature brought into the building because it's such an important part of Montessori education. Photos of trees, flowers and outdoor scenes are in bathrooms, hallways and the office.
“It's quiet,” Anderson said. “Now that the children are spread out and band isn't outside the office window as it always was, and orchestra's not in the hallway anymore, everyone's working in their own space and you're overwhelmed by the sense of quiet and happiness.”
Some of that happiness is due to being with other children again, Anderson said. In the classrooms, there's enough room to do big projects, with “garage” doors on the outside with glass in them to allow observers to watch without disturbing the kids. Shared rooms can also be partitioned for smaller groups. Each set of classrooms has its own kitchenette and laundry area, because learning those skills is also important to Montessori. About a third of their day is spent on that, and Anderson said quite often, kids go home after school and want to show their families that they can help out and ask to help fold laundry or sweep up.
Another feature of the building is gender-free bathrooms that any student can use, and alongside that, a display on the wall outside the library includes several titles that Anderson is particularly proud to display, she said. The books are about families with more than one mom or dad, children who are transgender or gay, children of color and other ethnicities, all in an effort to make all the students feel they belong.
Kim Kurtenbach, project architect, said her favorite area may be the cafeteria, designed to look like a coffee shop, with high-top seating, regular tables and booths.
The entire remodeling project, once construction got underway, took about a year, though there was a lot of preliminary work that took place prior to that, she said.
“The most important thing was the Montessori program and making spaces that were like home,” Kurtenbach said. “Designing places where you dine, where you learn, where you get together as a family. The family concept was very strong throughout this facility. It's just a calm place to be, between the colors, the spaces and the flexibility. There's not one space that's similar, they're all unique.”
