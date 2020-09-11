Watch now: A new name for Douglas Hall? Eastern Illinois president says Stephen Douglas 'contrary to EIU's values'

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will reconsider changing the name of Douglas Hall because of the association the historical figure for which it's named has with slavery.
President David Glassman announced the decision Friday during the university's Board of Trustees meeting, saying current issues concerning racial injustice warrant the reconsideration.
Glassman said he will ask the university's Naming Committee to revisit the issue.
The residence hall and its neighboring Lincoln Hall were named in recognition of the debates between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas in the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign. One of the series of debates took place at the Coles County Fairgrounds.
In August, state officials announced a statue of Douglas would be removed from the Illinois Capitol Grounds. House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, requested the change because Douglas was a slaveholder and had a history of making racist comments.
Madigan made the call during a period of heightened racial tensions following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and a national effort to remove statues of Confederate leaders.
Tributes to Douglas also have been removed from the University of Chicago campus. Illinois State University officials also have moved to rename a residence hall's floors that are named after U.S. secretaries of states who were slave owners.
On Friday, Glassman noted that the university Naming Committee addressed the issue in the past, ultimately deciding to recommend no change in the residence hall's name.
The decision at that point was to keep the name but also add with displays explaining the reason for it and providing history of the debates, which has taken place, he said.
However, Glassman also said, there is "no doubt" that Douglas was a racist and supported slavery, though the naming of the residence hall was "never intended to commemorate that."
He said the name is "contrary to EIU's values" and troubling to many, which has become more apparent in light of recent issues of racial injustice.
Glassman said the Naming Committee will meet sometime during the current semester and make a new recommendation on whether to change or retain the building's name.
The "ultimate decision" on any change would be up to the Board of Trustees, he also said. Board members didn't comment on Glassman's announcement during the meeting.
Discussion of possibly changing the Douglas Hall name dates to 2010. It re-emerged three years ago when EIU's Faculty Senate voted to recommend to have a committee again consider the name.
Meanwhile, the board's votes Friday included approving work on the lower level of the press box at O'Brien Field, which is being funded largely by donations.
The contract for the work with Grunloh Construction Inc. of Effingham was adjusted for the cost of repairing leaks that were discovered on the press box's exterior.
A report to the board indicated that the cost increased by $30,000 to a total of $329,708. University funds will cover the additional cost.
The planned work will include upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; upgrading electrical service; and adjusting seating to make the floor one level.
The board also voted to recognize First Mid Bank & Trust for a donation for improvements to the scoreboard and sound system at Lantz Arena, naming the arena's court for the bank for the next five years.
Board member Joe Dively, a First Mid Bank & Trust official, abstained from the vote on the recognition.
Votes also included approval of changes to the performance review procedure for the university president. It adds input from "stakeholders," including the mayor of Charleston; leaders of the university's Faculty Senate, Student Senate and Staff Senate; and members of the EIU President's Council.
Also during the meeting, board Chairwoman Barb Baurer noted the meeting took place on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
She called for a moment of silence to recognize the anniversary and to honor victim of the coronavirus pandemic, calling both "significant events" that cause thoughts about "what's really important in life."
