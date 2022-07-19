Watch now: ADM welcomes soon-to-be ag teachers

DECATUR – Alexis Carroll grew up on a farm and always assumed farming would be her career.

“It was always kind of natural (to think that), growing up on a farm,” she said. “We didn't have any grain operations or anything. We had some cows, and rabbits and goats. But then I got into FFA, and that showed me what opportunities were available to students just like me in my small town. In agriculture, there's a spot for everybody.”

Now at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale studying to be a teacher, Carroll is part of a summer internship at Richland Community College that brings college students together to get a wide range of agriculture-related experiences to give them confidence before they begin teaching.

On Tuesday, the students visited Archer Daniels Midland Co., where they had a tour and spoke with employees about the variety of ag-related careers.

“It's a nine-week internship because they're all future high school agriculture teachers,” said Jess Smithers, director of agriculture programs at Richland. “It's a statewide initiative, so they applied to be part of the internship.”

This first year, the program could only accept eight students, but the hope is to expand in the next couple of years. Richland applied to be the site of the program, and Smithers planned the students' activities, which have included a week at the FFA state convention, visits to grain elevators and learning new skills.

“I'm interested in teaching ag for the opportunity to work with students,” said Emily Friese, who is studying at the University of Illinois. “I want to help them reach their goals and seeing them fulfill their dreams is something I just can't wait to do.”

Traveling around the state and getting experiences they'd never otherwise have, she said, will make them better teachers. Friese enjoyed learning to weld, which she laughingly said she never dreamed she'd learn to do.

“It's been super eye-opening,” she said. “I was like, I can actually do this. I've never taken a (welding) class. I never even thought about learning to weld. But actually getting the opportunity to do it, I can take that back to my classroom and teach that to my students.”

And that's the whole idea, Smithers said. The hope is that the students will feel confident and prepared before they walk into their first classroom, and that confidence will keep them in the teaching profession and make the experience better for their students, too.

“Don't be afraid to ask for somebody from ADM to come to your classroom,” said Evan West, ADM's business manager for Vitamin E and sterols.

“We want to help you help students find their niche, that spark,” added Kent Engelbrecht, manager of bio and diesel.

Only a small percentage of agriculture careers are hands-on farming, according to the the United States Department of Agriculture, while the rest include research, processing, food manufacturing and service and transportation.

“ADM is interested in building capacity in our food and agriculture supply chain,” said Greg Webb, vice president of government relations, “and one of the ways to do that is to start where the students are, to stimulate their interest, and we want them to know about companies like ADM, so that as they are bringing experiences to them, they say, 'Think about what you could be,' and maybe one of those opportunities is with a company like ADM.”