Watch now: Administrators asked to defend decision to keep Decatur school board in dark about bus service negotiations

“We don't have bus companies falling out of trees around here,” Briscoe said. “On the front end of this, it could make for a very different scenario long term. We don't have these vendors everywhere, we know that. We're creating an environment right now of 'Is anybody going to bid on our contract in the future?'”

Her problem, she said, is that board secretary Melissa Bradford forwards emails and letters concerning district business to board members as soon as they arrive, and these communications were not given to them.

“We have the weekly update, we have closed session where we could talk about contracts and nowhere in that did anybody say Alltown is asking for this (payment) and you need to be aware,” Briscoe said. “Are you OK to say to the community that's the way it went down?”

“That's the way it went down,” Fregeau said. “I stand by that. I value Todd's counsel.”

Nolan asked why Fregeau did not provide documents to the board members by the Jan. 12 meeting. The board received documents on Jan. 28, almost three weeks later.