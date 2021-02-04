Watch now: Administrators asked to defend decision to keep Decatur school board in dark about bus service negotiations

DECATUR — Decatur school board members on Wednesday expressed their displeasure with the way the administration kept them in the dark when it came to negotiations involving district's bus service provider, which may have contributed to delays returning to in-person instruction.
“I still have no understanding why this never came to us,” board member Kendall Briscoe said during Wednesday's special board meeting.
Briscoe was referring to a decision by administrators to not seek their counsel regarding a request from Alltown Bus Service to continue to receive some form of payment, even thought their services weren't needed while students were being taught remotely.
Alltown emails
Alltown proposals
According to documents obtained by the Herald & Review, Alltown's president, Greg Polan, had warned the district on three occasions beginning Oct. 30 that the possibility existed that he would not be able to keep enough drivers to meet district needs if they weren't working and weren't getting paid. Those documents also show hesitance to pay the company for services that weren't being provided and to not include the board. The board did not learn of the situation until its Jan. 12 meeting, when that warning became reality and the lack of drivers caused the start of in-person instruction, planned for Jan. 19, to be delayed.
During Wednesday's meeting, board members questioned Superintendent Paul Fregeau and Chief Operational Officer Todd Covault on why the board had not been informed when the bus service first asked that the district to continue to pay 90% of the contracted amount in order to keep drivers on their payroll and prevent them from leaving, but Fregeau had not informed the school board of the situation. Letters from Polan were also addressed to the school board, but were not shared with them, either in meetings or in their weekly update packet.
Responding to Briscoe's question about not sharing details about the request, Fregeau said that was because the district was negotiating with Alltown and the time wasn't right to bring that to the board. He compared it to a recent situation with a different vendor, who tried to get the district to accept an inferior product instead of the one ordered, but when the district insisted on the original product, the vendor provided it.
Chief Operational Officer Todd Covault said that the reason he is uncomfortable with paying Alltown when buses aren't running and drivers aren't working is that even if reimbursement for transportation costs is promised to school districts, the General Assembly has not yet appropriated the funding, and is always a year behind in doing so. Even then, he said, the amount they are willing to reimburse is unknown and payments are often late or never arrive at all. That could be a financial hit to district funds.
“We don't have bus companies falling out of trees around here,” Briscoe said. “On the front end of this, it could make for a very different scenario long term. We don't have these vendors everywhere, we know that. We're creating an environment right now of 'Is anybody going to bid on our contract in the future?'”
Her problem, she said, is that board secretary Melissa Bradford forwards emails and letters concerning district business to board members as soon as they arrive, and these communications were not given to them.
“We have the weekly update, we have closed session where we could talk about contracts and nowhere in that did anybody say Alltown is asking for this (payment) and you need to be aware,” Briscoe said. “Are you OK to say to the community that's the way it went down?”
“That's the way it went down,” Fregeau said. “I stand by that. I value Todd's counsel.”
Nolan asked why Fregeau did not provide documents to the board members by the Jan. 12 meeting. The board received documents on Jan. 28, almost three weeks later.
“If you understood on Jan. 12 that there was a problem to return to school, and we were going to have to release payments, and (Director of Operations) Henry (Walker) put this proposal together on Jan. 6, there was a week's gap even before Jan. 12,” Nolan said. “When you realized there was a problem, you still didn't come to us.”
The Herald & Review obtained the documents through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The recommendation at Wednesday's meeting from the administration was to pay Alltown 74% of the contracted amount on days with no students attending in person, and 100% on days when students were in person, but several board members said that wasn't enough. In order to entice drivers to return and to allow Alltown to continue to operate, board members Beth Creighton, Courtney Carson, Nolan and Briscoe wanted to pay Alltown 100% for every day, and make those payments retroactive. The remaining board members — Dan Oakes, Regan Lewis and Andrew Taylor –— said they wanted to pay the company a reasonable amount, but would wait to hear the administration's recommendation.
Polan said he had asked for 90% in October when he first broached the topic to Fregeau, and that would be enough to pay the bills and the drivers, though a retroactive bonus would be helpful in enticing drivers to return who have left the company, and that would ensure an adequate number of drivers ready and waiting for classes to resume in person. At present, the date for that is set for March 22.
The vote was tabled until the Feb. 9 board meeting, with Fregeau and the administrative team charged with meeting with Polan and preparing a recommendation no later than Friday that will fulfill Alltown's needs and the district's.