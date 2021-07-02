Watch now: After remote learning, special education district adjusts to fill schools gap

DECATUR — High-needs students thrive under routine and procedures, so the year of remote learning was difficult for some of them.

When students returned to class in Decatur schools in late March, they attended only two days a week. For kids in Life Skills and Essential Skills, that wasn't enough, so Macon-Piatt Special Education District offered a summer school program in June to fill the gap.

“We haven't offered this level of summer programming since 2012, and this year the reason was due to the length of time the kids were exclusively taught at home due to the shutdowns,” said Executive Director Kathy Horath. “We will not know the extent of the impact of remote learning until well into the school year. Some students did great in remote learning and already show good progress, others thrived in their personal appointments with teachers, and others, we didn't see at all, and may expect some regression. The upcoming school year will help us really understand the impact the shutdown had on each student.”

“You don't even know how happy I was seeing Kennedy on stage with her classmates, dancing and singing,” said Marianne Stenger, mother of the ninth-grader. “After the past year, I was thrilled to see her interacting with her peers. To hear her speak during the program made my eyes tear up. I still remember how anxious we were for Kennedy to talk. She didn't say her first words until she was around 3 years old. She has come so far.”

Teachers tried to make every day fun, said special education Assistant Director Travis Friedrich, along with academics and routine. They took field trips and had visitors from the Scovill Zoo, Wildflour, PawPrint Ministries, Papa Murphy's and others, and visited the zoo, the Children's Museum of Illinois, and learned yoga and mindfulness.

“We had a lot of excitement from all the kids,” Friedrich said. “They looked forward to coming daily and they missed out on having school. This felt like having school every day. There was more disconnection (from school during remote learning) with kids with higher needs, and if (the program) wasn't with the teachers they had through the school year, it was teachers that had the skills and knowledge to provide this program.”

Even if the students won't have programming all summer, he said, having a gap of a little more than a month between the summer program and the start of the school year is better than almost three months, as it would have been without the program. The adjustment to regular schedules in August when school begins will be easier for them.

In normal years, Horath said, students' families send them to area camps or have caregivers or just spend time together as a family, but this wasn't a normal year, and the boost of having a summer program was important.

“Part of the need has to do with social interaction with peers and adults, general social experiences, and social skills,” Friedrich said. “There was a gap in the functional academics and activities, which would normally have been done during in-person learning.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.