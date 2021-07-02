Watch now: After remote learning, special education district adjusts to fill schools gap

“We haven't offered this level of summer programming since 2012, and this year the reason was due to the length of time the kids were exclusively taught at home due to the shutdowns,” said Executive Director Kathy Horath. “We will not know the extent of the impact of remote learning until well into the school year. Some students did great in remote learning and already show good progress, others thrived in their personal appointments with teachers, and others, we didn't see at all, and may expect some regression. The upcoming school year will help us really understand the impact the shutdown had on each student.”
“You don't even know how happy I was seeing Kennedy on stage with her classmates, dancing and singing,” said Marianne Stenger, mother of the ninth-grader. “After the past year, I was thrilled to see her interacting with her peers. To hear her speak during the program made my eyes tear up. I still remember how anxious we were for Kennedy to talk. She didn't say her first words until she was around 3 years old. She has come so far.”
Teachers tried to make every day fun, said special education Assistant Director Travis Friedrich, along with academics and routine. They took field trips and had visitors from the Scovill Zoo, Wildflour, PawPrint Ministries, Papa Murphy's and others, and visited the zoo, the Children's Museum of Illinois, and learned yoga and mindfulness.
“We had a lot of excitement from all the kids,” Friedrich said. “They looked forward to coming daily and they missed out on having school. This felt like having school every day. There was more disconnection (from school during remote learning) with kids with higher needs, and if (the program) wasn't with the teachers they had through the school year, it was teachers that had the skills and knowledge to provide this program.”
In normal years, Horath said, students' families send them to area camps or have caregivers or just spend time together as a family, but this wasn't a normal year, and the boost of having a summer program was important.
“Part of the need has to do with social interaction with peers and adults, general social experiences, and social skills,” Friedrich said. “There was a gap in the functional academics and activities, which would normally have been done during in-person learning.”
PHOTOS: MacArthur High School life skills students rehearse for performance
Logan_Mitchell 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 5.7.19.jpg
Wrigley_Amanda 1 5.7.19.jpg
Holder_Stephanie 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 2 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 3 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 4 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 5 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 6 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 7 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 8 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 9 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 10 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 11 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 12 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 13 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 14 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 15 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 16 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 17 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 18 5.7.19.jpg
Life Skills performance 19 5.7.19.jpg
Wrigley_Amanda 5.7.19.jpg
