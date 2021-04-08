Watch now: Alana Banks makes history as first Black transgender woman elected to a U.S. school board

“I'm pleased that she was elected and will bring a different perspective to the board,” Norman said, “as she relates to the attitudes of the world around us, the attitudes that may exist in the community.”

Decatur has been the first to do several things, Norman said, and this is another “first” to add to that list.

As a mother to four children in Decatur schools, Dana Thomas began a campaign for the school board herself, but dropped out of the race to devote more time to her kids. Banks' background in the legal and business fields and her record of volunteerism are all assets to a school board member, she said.

“Yes, she is trans and this is huge but she really is brilliant and an asset to any board and a genuine person,” Thomas said. “Representation is so, so, so important so I’m glad she is willing to put herself through the wringer for our students and families and that speaks to her character more than anything. I’m so glad she won and I’m so glad I couldn’t move forward, not saying I would have won over her, but she is needed more than any other person on that board in my opinion.”

On Wednesday, a day after the election, Equality Illinois issued a statement celebrating Banks' election.