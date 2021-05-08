Watch now: Animal moms celebrate Mother's Day at Scovill Zoo

DECATUR – Willie and Ethel are first-time parents, and even though their baby was born in January, they still haven't let anyone see whether it's a boy or a girl.
The first spider monkey to be born at Scovill Zoo, the baby is getting old enough to explore a bit, but spends most of its time clinging to Ethel.
“The vets were here last week and they didn't get a good look,” said zoo director Ken Frye. “I've been real impressed with (Ethel). She's been a real good mama and keeping (the baby) close, and it's also getting to the point where it's starting to explore a little bit, and you'll see her reach out and kind of pull it back and get it in close again.”
Spring is baby season at the zoo, and in celebration of Mother's Day, Frye offered a tour of all the new babies at the zoo.
The goats always provide plenty of babies for the petting zoo, and each year, Frye said, the staff decides on a theme for names. This year it's sports, and the kids have names like Tony Hawk, twins Serena and Venus, M.J. (for Michael Jordan), Kobe, and a little gold-colored kid called Nugget. More babies are on the way, too.
Goats give birth to twins most often, and triplets far more often than they have a single baby. Tony Hawk is a singleton and therefore somewhat unusual. He's also all white and already almost as big as his mother.
Keepers Sarah Hayden and Wesley Potter look after the goats and know most of the names by heart, though Potter had to go and check the tag of the only long-haired goat, Tullie, who also has an impressive beard. Tullie is the same breed as the other goats.
“She just drew the lucky gene straw and got long hair,” Potter said. “Even her kids, we have a grown adult who was her kid and looks just like the other ones and doesn't have long hair at all. She's one of the last ones (in the herd) who has a long beard.”
Not everybody has babies, though.
“We thought our zebu female was pregnant,” Frye said. “We even took a pregnancy test and it was positive, and we kept thinking 'any day now,' but it never happened.”
For some, it takes a while to know. Wallabies are born the size of a bumblebee, Frye said, and they crawl into their mother's pouch following a trail of saliva the mother has provided.
“They're this little amoeba thing, and they attach themselves to a nipple and that's where they stay for the next four months or so,” he said. “When they do stick their head out, they're bald and a little more developed. Now, in just the past couple of weeks, (the joey) is starting to explore outside the pouch. Yesterday it was outside the pouch and I saw it run to the edge of the exhibit and then turn and run right back to mama again and pop back into the pouch. It's just starting to think it wants to explore, and it's pretty cute.”
The joey, likely born in November, has all its hair now and is willing to ride around with its head sticking out of mama Sidney's pouch so visitors can see its little face, but the staff still doesn't know its sex, so it doesn't yet have a name.
Over at the penguin exhibit, Topper and Bogey are the parents of a little boy and girl, who are living inside the penguin house at present being hand-fed. The zoo let the parents feed the chicks at first and then took them indoors. They're the fourth and fifth baby penguins born at the zoo. The girl was born April 2 and the boy on April 3.
Hand-feeding helps make them tame and used to humans.
“When they're about 2 months old is when they get their feathers that are waterproof,” said keeper Amanda Huy. “That's when we'll swim-test them and let them outside with everybody else.”
That will be about mid-June, when the chicks will learn to swim in the indoor pool and the keepers can watch to be sure they know how to get in and out of the water by themselves. The chicks haven't yet been named.
The penguins sometimes break their eggs before they have a chance to hatch, Frye said, and he doesn't like to unveil baby penguins too early, until he's sure they're going to survive.
“It's always amazing that some of these species can survive in the wild,” Frye said.
