Watch now: Animal moms celebrate Mother's Day at Scovill Zoo

Goats give birth to twins most often, and triplets far more often than they have a single baby. Tony Hawk is a singleton and therefore somewhat unusual. He's also all white and already almost as big as his mother.

Keepers Sarah Hayden and Wesley Potter look after the goats and know most of the names by heart, though Potter had to go and check the tag of the only long-haired goat, Tullie, who also has an impressive beard. Tullie is the same breed as the other goats.

“She just drew the lucky gene straw and got long hair,” Potter said. “Even her kids, we have a grown adult who was her kid and looks just like the other ones and doesn't have long hair at all. She's one of the last ones (in the herd) who has a long beard.”

Not everybody has babies, though.

“We thought our zebu female was pregnant,” Frye said. “We even took a pregnancy test and it was positive, and we kept thinking 'any day now,' but it never happened.”

For some, it takes a while to know. Wallabies are born the size of a bumblebee, Frye said, and they crawl into their mother's pouch following a trail of saliva the mother has provided.