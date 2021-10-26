Watch now: Assessments show pandemic's impact on Decatur students

DECATUR – The effects of the pandemic and remote learning on Decatur students were probably to be expected, and bringing the numbers back up is not going to be quick or easy.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase. “We will be successful, just not overnight.”

Dase gave the Decatur school board an update on assessments at its meeting on Tuesday. District averages show that only 5 percent of students in grades 3-8 met or exceeded grade-level expectations in English language arts, and 2 percent in math. High school students take the SAT in the spring of 11th grade, and the district averaged 6 percent of students meeting grade-level benchmarks in evidence-based reading and writing and in math, as compared to 30 percent statewide. Seniors took the SAT in the fall of 2020, which is not usually done, due to the pandemic shutdown of Illinois schools the previous spring.

It's important to remember, however, Dase said, that about a third of Decatur students didn't take the Illinois Assessment for Readiness, the state-mandated annual tests given in March. Decatur schools did not return to in-person learning until March 22, with half the students in class two days a week, the other half on two different days, and some students who elected to continue learning remotely. The test can only be given in-person, so remote students didn't take it. That affects the overall results. Normally, the requirement is that 95 percent of students are tested, but it was not a normal year, he said.

Another important point, he said, is that students in preschool through second grade have never known a “normal” school year.

“All our kids throughout the nation have some type of disruption to their foundation skills,” Dase said. “Even if the pandemic ended this year, the first class that will not have an interruption in their educational career will be the class of 2036. That's if they went to preK. We're trying to get everybody to understand. People say I'm the data man and yeah, when I first came (to Decatur), it was a sprint. It was like, we've got no time to lose, but because of this pandemic, we're going to improve but it's not going to be overnight.”

The youngest students, because of the effects of remote learning and interrupted learning, are going to have gaps in the skills they will need moving forward.

“We can't just move on and try to ignore that,” he said. “It's getting exposed to grade-level material, but we've got to drop down and bring them up to work on those deficiencies, and that's a lot for teachers, and you've got to have that empathy.”

The good news is that on the Fast Bridge assessments, done in district, and the Next Step Guided Reading Assessment, which teachers give elementary students to help them spot deficiencies and address them, the students showed progress.

Montessori Academy of Peace and South Shores met the majority of their reading goals. Pershing Early Learning Center met all of its reading goals. MacArthur High School met all of its reading goals.

The board also heard an update on progress on buildings under the BOLD Facilities Plan. Completed projects include:

Air conditioning and secure entry at Pershing Early Learning Center;

Durfee Magnet School's building is retired and students moved, either to other magnet programs or their home schools;

Muffley School has air conditioning, four new classrooms, a new gym was added to the original remodeling plan, the office has been remodeled and a secure entry installed;

Stephen Decatur Middle School was remodeled and the district's two middle schools were combined at the building; three “academies” were created;

Thomas Jefferson Middle School was remodeled to become Montessori Academy for Peace, combining Garfield and Enterprise's Montessori programs into one building and allowing for a substantial increase in student numbers;

Enterprise has become American Dreamer STEM Academy, moving the French Academy students to that building and adding seventh and eighth grades to the program; an addition was added to the library; air conditioning was installed; BLDD Architects were commissioned to design a new gym;

Harris School is now Harris Learning Academy, with a secure entry, and home to the district's alternative school program, combined with the Special Education Alternative Program; Harris students moved to Hope Academy;

Southeast School is closed and demolition has been commissioned;

Hope Academy's boundary has been expanded to include Harris students;

Franklin School combined with Oak Grove to become Franklin Grove; air conditioning is installed; a secure entry is in place; classroom additions;

Oak Grove School is closed and demolished;

Parsons and Stevenson have been combined; Stevenson is closed to students; Parsons is air-conditioned, with classroom additions and secure entry;

South Shores is air-conditioned with a secure entry and classroom addition;

French has become Dennis School's second campus;

A new Johns Hill Magnet School was built and opened in August; the old Johns Hill has been demolished.

Chief Operational Officer Todd Covault said quite a long list remains to be done, especially at Johns Hill, but supply chain issues, complicated by COVID-19, have slowed the arrival of needed materials.

