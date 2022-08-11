Watch now: At 50 years old, birthday boy Sam the Galapagos tortoise is still a youngster

DECATUR – At age 50, Sam the Galapagos tortoise at Scovill Zoo is just a young adult. The oldest known tortoise is Jonathan, age 189, who resides on the island of St. Helena in the south Atlantic Ocean.

“It's a good milestone birthday, so we thought it was a good excuse to have a party,” said zookeeper Mindy Weaver, who is in charge of training and enrichment for the zoo animals. “So many of the animals have a birthday in the winter that we really like to put something on if it's a summer birthday when we're open and people can celebrate with us.”

The female tortoise, Ella, had a party for her 50th birthday, too, a few years ago, Weaver said. She also celebrated on Thursday, but the focus was on Sam. He enjoyed a “cake” made of watermelon, cantaloupe and other such treats that he seldom gets because fruit for a tortoise is equivalent to candy for humans and not something that is healthy to eat too often. Ella, who was moved to another pen temporarily, had her own treats.

“These are the oldest animals we have here at the zoo, so it's kind of fun to do something for them since they're older,” Weaver said.

Weaver led the visitors surrounding Sam's pen in singing “Happy birthday.”

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums puts a great emphasis on enrichment activities for animals captivity, Weaver said, and there's more to it than just offering toys. The tortoises, and all the other animals, have a variety of activities to keep their minds engaged. Target training, in Sam's case, is a ball at the end of a stick. He reaches for it, and a keeper can use it to direct him to a specific location.

“We're kind of combining the party with an enrichment,” Weaver said.

The enrichment has to be documented, she said, and reviewed by the Association each year to ensure the well-being of the animals.

“It's a big deal,” she said. “It's not just that we throw toys in there or something.”

While the party was underway, Ryan Kirkland wandered through the visitors carrying Wednesday (named for the Addams Family character), a 2-year-old American alligator. Wednesday is still quite small and willing to have her tail and back stroked by humans.

Careful control of the alligator's diet is important, Kirkland said, because if they grow too fast or too slow, it's not good for them. Wednesday is just the right size for her age, and exposing her to handling and human visitors is important so she'll be used to people. She was quite calm, sitting in his hand and almost dozing as her admirers took photos.

Matthew Lighty, 6 was very gentle as he touched her long tail.

“We actually didn't know this was going on today,” said Matthew's mother, Melissa. “We just decided to celebrate because school is going back (into session) and we came here to the Decatur zoo because we haven't been here before.”

Neither had the Curtin family of Champaign: mom Gussie and the kids Auggie, 4; Taika, 2; and Petra, 7 months. They attended Sam's party and had already seen several other animals as well.

“We saw penguins and zebras and cheetahs and the petting zoo,” Gussie Curtin said. “They were a little afraid of the goats.”

“Mindy's really good about celebrating wolf birthday parties and tortoise birthday parties, and she keeps up a lot better than I do,” Frye said with a chuckle. “It's just a significant number and we wanted to celebrate for Sam here today.”