Watch now: At Millikin, camp gives young musicians taste of band life

DECATUR — Every summer, when Sophia Heldt comes to Decatur from her Oceanside, California, home to visit relatives, she goes to First Gig Rock and Roll Camp.

This is the 17-year-old's fourth year at the camp, held at Perkinson Music Center on Millikin University's campus and now under the umbrella of Millikin's Preparatory Department.

“It just made more sense to house it here, because we're using Millikin's facilities, and we have Rock University program,” said Neal Smith, associate professor in Millikin's School of Music. “It just creates a synergy between what we're doing here during the (academic) year and what we're doing in the summer.

"The mission of the prep department now is to reach as many kids as we can through music in whatever way we can. Not every kid necessarily wants to play in their school band or orchestra. They might want to play guitar, or do hip hop production or work in a recording studio. We're trying to diversify things.”

Sophia is one of two vocalists in her band, which also features her cousin, Aaron Meador, as the second vocalist.

“I was very uncomfortable singing in front of people, and now that's starting to get better because everyone here is super supportive,” Sophia said. “Just being able to sing around people, and understand a lot of the music like timing, and coming in on songs.”

First Gig, like most things, had to skip meeting last year, though founder Mikey Schoneman said they tried Zoom meetings and listening parties as an alternative.

“It wasn't the same,” he said.

At First Gig, students ages 10 to 17, supplying their own instruments, get together to form bands and learn the basics of performing, marketing and working together. The camp ends with a performance on Saturday, July 24 in Kirkland Fine Arts Center. Doors open at 11 and the show starts at noon, with a $5 suggested donation at the door, but Schoneman said no one will be turned away. It's important for the young musicians to have a full house to perform to, he said.

“Aside from coming in and being part of the band, we also have people coming in and talking to them every day about things like marketing themselves, band merchandise, booking gigs, the importance of making connections during touring, feeding off other bands and helping other bands, little tricks of the trade like that that can help them along the way,” Schoneman said. “There's lots of industry secrets and things you pick up and learn along the way that we try to pass along to them, so they're not just playing in their garage. They can actually get out and do the thing.”

Adam Klump, 17, a senior at St. Teresa High School, has also been attending First Gig for several years and started off as a guitar player before switching to drums.

“I wasn't that great on guitar,” Adam said with a chuckle. “Music is my happiness. It makes me happy. I really enjoy playing and it's one of my favorite things to do. It's good to get around people who love music the way that I do and that really enjoy playing it.”

Brandon Pilger is one of the instructors, and taking kids who may not know each other and forming them into a band, learning songs and getting ready for a performance, is a question of “wrangling” them together.

“If they pick a song I don't know, we all sit down together and learn it,” Pilger said. “All the songs they're picking are songs I don't know, so that's the way we're doing it. Sometimes on the first day, the instructors might pick (a song) for them, something easy.”

On Monday, they learned “What I Like About You” by The Romantics, because it's a fairly simple song and it gave the musicians a chance to gel. By Tuesday, they were ready to tackle more complex songs.

Aaron Meador, a 17-year-old student at MacArthur High School, jokes that “cool hair” is the secret to success in music. For Aaron, the camaraderie of First Gig is the draw.

“I miss these people all year long,” Aaron said. “It's similar to summer camp. People go to yearly summer camp and they never talk (in between) and they never see each other, but they come together (in summer) and it's like this awesome experience, almost like no time has passed at all. It's a place where we all feel that we can be together and be happy, I guess.”

