HONORING OUR VETERANS

Watch now: At Mount Zion Grade School, a salute to veterans

Air Force MSGT Paige McEldowney and her nephew, Gavin Doolin, get their photo taken together on Wednesday during a Veterans Day assembly at Mount Zion Grade School.

MOUNT ZION — Wednesday was the Marine Corps' birthday and Marine veteran James Patient celebrated at Mount Zion Grade School's Veterans Day assembly with grandson Eli Burnett.

“My buddies and I have been calling and texting each other to say 'Hoo-rah!'” Patient said with a chuckle, his hand on Eli's shoulder. “We do that every year.”

Mount Zion Grade School's annual Veterans Day event is always well-attended by the veteran family and friends of students, said second-grade teacher Kelly Wilson.

Veterans stand and are acknowledged on Wednesday during a Veterans Day assembly at Mount Zion Grade School.

“Due to COVID, we sent out invitations to the families and we just asked them if they could RSVP so we'd know how many veterans were coming,” Wilson said. “We typically get anywhere from 50 to 100 veterans. I believe we had 59 veterans this year, which is a great turnout.”

The school serves second- and third-grade students, and the second-graders sing the songs of each branch of the service and “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood. In normal years, a microphone is passed around and each veteran introduces himself or herself, their branch of service, sometimes mentioning where they served and when, and which young student or staff member is their relative.

Second-grade teacher Michelle Koslofski, who served as master of ceremonies, read the names this year so they wouldn't have to pass a microphone around. The children sang the Army song, “The Army Goes Rolling Along” (formerly, “The Caissons Go Rolling Along”) and Koslofski introduced the Army veterans; the kids sang “The Marines Hymn” and she introduced the Marine veterans and so on.

The event was live-streamed this year for the first time, out of consideration for family members whose homes are too distant to attend in person and to help keep the number of people in attendance from being too high, she said.

“I really loved how we got to sing,” said Izzy Miller, a second-grader. “I love that I have a great-grandpa who served and it's really fun to celebrate that.”

Second-graders performed a variety of patriotic songs on Wednesday during a Veterans Day assembly at Mount Zion Grade School.

Great-grandpa is George LaMasters, a Navy veteran.

“I live here in town, so I didn't have to come very far,” he said. “We moved back from Florida about a year ago to be with the family. Smartest thing we ever did.”

Second-grader Laken Queary salutes on Wednesday at Mount Zion Grade School.

Patient, whom Eli calls “Papa,” said he's pleased the kids are learning to honor veterans.

Air Force MSGT Paige McEldowney waves to the crowd as she is acknowledged on Wednesday during a Veterans Day assembly at Mount Zion Grade School.

“It means the world to me,” he said. “It's good for them to see how important it is to have love for the country and appreciation and gratefulness for everything that is for them. It's really important. It makes me feel good.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

