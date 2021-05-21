DECATUR — The first lesson of burying a time capsule was evident at Stevenson School on Friday when Principal Anthony Mansur opened it: make sure it's water-tight.

“We've learned that plumber's tape is really important, guys,” Mansur remarked to the students standing nearby as he carefully removed the soggy contents.

Three Decatur schools – Stevenson, Johns Hill Magnet School and Oak Grove – said goodbye to their buildings for good on Friday, the last day of the school year. Stevenson students will move to Parsons next year; Oak Grove students will move to Franklin, which will be rechristened Franklin Grove; and Johns Hill will move into its new building, next door to the existing Johns Hill, which will be torn down, along with Oak Grove. Stevenson will remain standing for now, in case it's needed by the district in the future.

The capsules were buried at all three schools in May 2005 and the story was the same at all three. The contents were waterlogged and while a few things were recognizable, most were ruined, such as the photos.

Among the items in Stevenson's capsule were a Sponge Bob Pez dispenser, a cassette tape and a computer mouse.

Retired school secretary Marsha Blackwell doesn't remember much about the time capsule, but she'll take fond memories of the school with her, she said.

“I always said they were the best kids and the best staff, and they were,” she said. “We had very little problems or trouble. They were just good people and good kids.”

Though it was sad that the items were soggy, Mansur said, it was still a little peek into the Stevenson of the past.

“It brought a little joy to my heart to see that my staff members that are (still) here were a part of this years ago,” he said. “It made it a little harder today, but that's OK. We're here to celebrate right now.”

Oak Grove's 2005 time capsule was as soggy as Stevenson's, but they also had one from 2002, which had been kept inside in the library and was created for the building's 50th anniversary. The principal at the time was Rochelle Mooth.

“We hit the jackpot,” said Principal Dianne Brandt as she peeked into the contents, which included a math book, student work, a videotape, a copy of the Herald & Review with coverage of the 9/11 attacks, a CD containing the most popular songs of the time, and photos galore.

Four teachers are still at Oak Grove who were there when the capsule was buried and a couple have been there since the anniversary capsule was created, too. Melissa Schulz started working at Oak Grove in August 2001 and she found a scrapbook in the anniversary capsule containing photos of her students, many of whom she has stayed in touch with, she said. Carolynn Keizer has been at Oak Grove for 16 years, and did her student teaching with Schulz, and Kelli Murray started student teaching there in 1997. Tammy Schmitt has been at Oak Grove since August 2004.

“It's just interesting to see the (photos of) the kids,” Schulz said. “These students were in kindergarten when I had them and I look at some of their handprints and I'm actually friends with this one and she's a nurse at DMH. It's just really interesting to see the students and know where they are now, and I was lucky enough to have some of them in fifth and sixth grade as well.”

Staff at Johns Hill wore shirts that read, “Johns Hill Magnet School: End of an Era.”

That building, built in 1928, has served generations of Decatur students, and while it is obviously in need of replacement, the historical architecture and detail are irreplaceable, said Principal Rob Prange.

“The new building's going to be great and 21st century,” Prange said. “But you don't see craftsmanship and design like this anymore. That's impressive.”

Liz Bartimus, now retired but still subbing, said she remembers kids writing letters to their future selves for the time capsule and how much discussion there was about what to include. Target had just opened a few months previously, so they included a Target flier, a list of popular books like the Harry Potter series and “A Series of Unfortunate Events” and the titles of some favorite computer games.

A new time capsule will be buried at the new Johns Hill building, too, she said.

If it were up to eighth-grader Lily Rinchiuso, she'd include a mask to remember the COVID-19 epidemic, she said, while Alicia Spence, also an eighth-grader, would add some of her artwork because Johns Hill puts an emphasis on the arts.

Saying goodbye is hard, said teacher Kim Miller, who is the teacher who has been at the building the longest. The new building will be an adventure, and will have an impact on the students, but it won't be quite the same.

“Just taking a moment last night and having the send-off (for eighth-graders) and looking at the building, it's not just the building,” Miller said. “It's our family. It's kind of bittersweet. When you're looking at a building that's been here since 1928, and we have found old yearbooks, and how many changes and historical events people have seen over time, and to have that, the building's the touchstone.”

