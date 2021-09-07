Watch now: Baby TALK Times return to Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — Maverick Kirby is a “COVID baby,” 21 months old, who missed out on some of the socialization and activities he could have enjoyed if not for shutdowns.

Now that things are open again, his parents, Samuel and Ashley, are taking advantage of every opportunity, like Baby TALK Times. The Forsyth family attends both the 6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Thursday sessions at Decatur Public Library.

“He's an only child,” said Ashley Kirby. “The programs are free and everybody's really sweet and the staff is really helpful with pointers and playing and songs, so we try to take advantage of it.”

“It's also good to swap stories with other parents,” Samuel Kirby said. “To see how they do things.”

They started attending Baby TALK events when Maverick was a newborn, but when COVID shut things down, the Kirbys missed the interaction with other parents.

“As new parents, it's nice to come here and see that we're not alone,” Ashley said. “When things are happening, like he's not sleeping or eating, the (other parents') stories are really helpful.”

Baby TALK was founded in 1986 by Claudia Quigg and some community partners who created a plan to visit new parents in area hospitals. Now the organization offers research-based parent and family engagement including home visits and materials for families to use at home. The model has been copied nationwide.

Baby TALK Times are 45-minute sessions that include songs, active play between parent and child, and time for parents to share their successes and challenges with each other.

Amanda Ray brings her 2-year-old son, Matteo, to Baby TALK Times, and also teaches an early learning readiness class at the Decatur Family YMCA.

“We love the social interaction with all the babies,” she said. “I always say to Matteo, 'You wanna go talk to some babies?' and we're also here for the books at the library. It's also great for the moms to be able to get together and kind of vent and know that they're not alone in all of the struggles that they're having.”

The program at the Y is for children birth to 5 and their adult caregivers, whether that's a parent, aunt or uncle, grandparent, older sibling or nanny. Cost is $175 for Y members, $200 for non-members, and scholarships are available for families in need. Classes meet at St. John's Lutheran Church, where Ray's husband, Adam, is pastor, for 16 weeks. The kids can play with other kids while adults learn how to develop physical, verbal and social skills for school readiness. Call (217) 875-9622 for more information.

But teaching that class doesn't mean Ray doesn't also appreciate the chance to bond with Matteo and with other parents and kids at Baby TALK Times, she said.

Baby TALK home visitor Meta Burlington is new to leading the Baby TALK Times sessions. No registration or fee is required for those sessions, she said.

“I just see the value of it for the young families with little children,” she said. “All of those who have shared why this is important to them have said this (pandemic) has been such a difficult time. The 0-3s are COVID babies and they want them to have social contacts and learn the more traditional songs, fingerplays, books, and that's what we're about, that's what we have to offer, and it's really working for parents.”

