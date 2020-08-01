Watch now: Backpack Attack drive-through in Decatur provides kids with school supplies

Jumpstart, sponsored by First Christian Church, would normally be held on the same day and give parents a chance to get their kids' school physicals taken care of, too, but the event is usually quite crowded and had to be scrapped this year, like so many events have. That means that families like Weaber's will have to make appointments with their family physician instead, and getting an appointment, Weaber said, is no easy feat during a pandemic.

The requirement to have a physical completed, if a student is entering preschool, kindergarten, sixth or ninth grade or are new to a district has not been suspended even though Decatur Public Schools, and other Illinois districts, are beginning the year with remote learning, said Maria Robertson, director of community engagement. Students still must turn in their completed paperwork by Sept. 15.

Remote learning also makes it especially critical for parents to get their kids registered for school as soon as possible, Robertson said. The district has to know how many iPads will be needed, and whether families have access to the internet, as early as possible to make preparations.