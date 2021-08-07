Watch now: Backpack Attack helps Macon County families get ready for school

DECATUR — Donna Wren's five grandchildren all received a much-appreciated helping hand on Saturday in the form of new backpacks filled with school supplies.

The Decatur Family YMCA's annual Backpack Attack was Saturday, with three locations this year: the Y, Robertson Charter School and Old Kings Orchard Community Center.

The idea, said Dominic Santomassimo, CEO of the Y, was to take the backpacks to families in need so it would be easier for them to get them.

“The whole goal behind the three locations is that the Y is really trying to go to the students where they are, and get those backpacks to them in their neighborhoods, instead of having everyone come out to the Y,” said Brandon Kondritz, president of Young Leaders in Action, a county-wide volunteer group of high school students who help with a variety of projects, from gathering donations for Christmas presents for families in need to beautifying the city by planting flowers and feeding the homeless. “We're going to where they're at, to make sure those kids have access to those school supplies.”

Wren's daughter, Angel Crane, said the backpacks helped because her family is low-income and school supplies for her three kids get expensive. The other two grandchildren's mother is unemployed.

“This is part of the mission impact program of the YMCA,” Satomassimo said. “We have three core impact areas: healthy living, youth development and social responsibility. The social responsibility component really goes to serving the 'for all' part of our mission, so our goal, really, is to make sure that every child, on the first day of school, is prepared and ready to have not only a great year, but a successful year.”

Students who are part of Young Leaders in Action helped out by greeting people in the cars that pulled up and handing the backpacks through the windows, while other students kept the boxes full of packed backpacks and directed traffic for the drive-through event.

“We took the summer off (from volunteering) and this our first event to start the year,” said Abi Tertocha, a junior at Maroa-Forsyth High School who is a new member of Young Leaders in Action.

Sangamon Valley High School senior Beth Stacey said helping people and being a contributing member of the community is her motivation.

“I like impacting the community and letting them know there is another generation that cares,” Stacey said.

Funding for the project this year was provided by ADM Cares, Busey Bank, Hickory Point Bank, Coffee Connection, Earthmover Credit Union, Familia Dental, and the Community Foundation of Macon County.

