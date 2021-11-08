Watch now: Barn raising at Richland provides new home for ag program

DECATUR – Watching a building rise in minutes is fascinating enough that several of Richland Community College's employees went outside on Monday to see it.

And once the building was standing and the walls were sledgehammered into place by the crew of FBi Buildings, a cheer went up from that crew.

The Q Lyft system uses hydraulics to allow the crew to build the entire roof and structure on the ground before lifting it up and attaching the walls. The building at Richland was first erected for the Farm Progress Show in August, as a demonstration of the technique, and now that building has been moved to Richland, where it will serve as the home for Richland's agriculture program.

“We'll have our offices in here, and space for students to hang out in between classes and really become an agricultural student community,” said ag instructor Dave Shiley. “We'll have a lab and a couple classrooms, and in the back of the building we'll have a large land lab where we'll be able to bring in some equipment and do some hands-on experience with tractors and implements.”

At present, the growth of the the ag program has been somewhat hampered by a lack of space.

“Our laboratory will really be a unit that, though we have one currently, this will be more state of the art,” he said. “Currently, we don't have any way to bring in the equipment that our students need to be hands-on with and on this side of the building will be a greenhouse, so our horticulture program, all our students, both agriculture and horticulture – and of course, horticulture is part of agriculture – will all be in one location.”

The new greenhouse will provide a place to do hands-on soil and crop science work that aren't possible now. The test plots will be in the land nearest Brush College Road.

The $3.5 million project, said Vice President of Finance Greg Florian, was possible thanks to Richland's partnership with Farm Progress.

“Some of it came to us thanks to Farm Progress, and we've worked with Fbi through the last 15 years through Farm Progress,” Florian said. “They had a demonstration building they were willing to sell us at a hefty discount, so the ag program will have an identifiable home.”

Plans are to put the interior and finish work out for bid in January and begin construction in the spring, with completion and opening slated for the fall 2022 semester.

“It's about 11,000 square feet,” Florian said. “It will provide a lot of direct experiences for the students that they don't get and don't have the ability to provide right now.”

Richland has a transfer agreement with the University of Illinois as well, which allows students who complete the ag program at Richland with an associate's degree to transfer seamlessly into U of I as juniors, and several scholarship programs can make Richland very reasonable, saving students a considerable amount, said Julie Melton, assistant vice president of foundation and development. Last year, scholarships totaling $910,000 went to more than 500 students.

