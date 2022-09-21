Watch now: Baum students deputized into the FBI: Federal Bureau of Instruction

DECATUR – Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase was visiting a class at Baum School a few weeks ago when a student asked him if he was in the FBI.

Kaden Foster-Wallace knows better now, but that day Dase was wearing a black polo shirt emblazoned with the FFA logo.

“I really thought he was in the FBI,” said Kaden, a fourth grader, whose mistake gave Dase an idea. And on Wednesday, Dase, accompanied by Larry Gray, P12 director of teaching and learning for the district, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel, Deputy Chief Brian Cleary and school resource officer Mike Lawry, brought stickers for the fourth grade to wear that read “FBI,” which in this case stands for Federal Bureau of Instruction.

“You might have just created a new acronym for the district,” Dase told the Baum students on Wednesday. “I went back (to my office) and came up with 'For Better Instruction' or 'Federal Bureau of Instruction,' and I think you guys voted on it. Of course, 'For Better Instruction,' with me being (assistant superintendent of) teaching and learning, I wanted that, but this is all about your choice.”

Dase is always looking for ways to inspire kids to work hard at their educations and “deputizing” them, he said, might be one way to do that.

Kaden got the first sticker, and shook the hands of all the men, then his classmates lined up to get theirs, too. Dase assured them that he had plenty of stickers to keep them supplied when their first ones wear out. He and the officers plan to visit the students periodically to encourage them to keep working hard, and their teachers will come up with projects and plans to fulfill their new FBI duties.

Brandel took questions from the kids before they parted ways. One child wanted to know why his badge is gold, while Cleary's is silver, and Brandel said that's because he's “the boss.” Another child asked about his uniform.

“If I walk down the street dressed like her,” Brandel said, indicating their principal, Mary Brady, “you wouldn't know I'm a police officer, would you?”

Tagging along for the event at Dase's invitation, Brandel said, is one of the ways the department works to create positive interactions between police and young people.

“(Dase) thought it would be a good opportunity, as did I, to get out with the kids in a positive setting and encourage their learning, and give them some sort of motivation to be excited about school,” Brandel said. “I appreciate Jeff Dase for doing that and letting us be a part of it. The kids here, their experiences with police in these young, formative years can really shape their views of police as they move forward in their lives. For us to be able to have the opportunity to have some positive experiences early on is fantastic.”