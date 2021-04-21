Watch now: Be on the lookout for decorated rocks around Decatur. Here's why.

DECATUR — Keep an eye out for brightly-painted rocks over the next couple of weeks.
As part of Promcoming Week at the Lutheran School Association, students are painting rocks and hiding them around town for people to find.
If you find one, the students would really appreciate it if you'd take a photo of yourself with the rock and send it to one of the school's social media accounts on Facebook or Instagram. Then if you like, hide it for someone else to find, or you can keep it.
Promcoming, said Isabella Carlton, a junior at LSA High School, is prom and homecoming melded into one big event, with the theme Under the Stars. The students didn't get to have homecoming in the fall because of COVID-19.
The high school students wanted to include the younger kids in the fun of the week, and came up with this as one way to make them part of the celebration, she said. They remember painting rocks to hide around town when they were that age.
“This is to come together after we've been apart so long, having fun and spreading kindness on our little rocks,” said Amarie Lee, also a junior.
The kids could decide what they wanted to paint on their rocks and some put designs, or a cross, and nearly all include “LSA.” Third-grader Brooklynn Allen painted a seascape on hers, and said she thought she'd keep it in her room for a while.
They used tempura paints so they'd easily wash out if there were any mishaps during the painting process, said secondary Principal Allison Nolen, and after the paint dried, the rocks were coated with waterproof sealant so they'd withstand the weather outdoors. Then kids could take them home and consult with their families on a good place to hide them in the community for someone to find.
Each day of the week is a different dress-up day, too, which is another way the younger students are involved in the Promcoming activities. Tuesday was “Country or Country Club” and students wore their cowboy gear or dressed up, their choice. Wednesday was Holidays, and they can dress in a way that evokes their favorite holiday.
Isabella shivered a little at the thought of the Promcoming dance on Saturday at the Devon Amphitheatre, because of Tuesday's cold and snow, but Nolen said it would be worth it.
“It'll be fun,” she said. “Wear a coat.”
PHOTOS: Veterans Day Assembly at LSA
Veterans Day 1 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 2 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 3 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 4 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 5 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 6 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 7 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 8 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 9 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 10 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 11 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 12 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 13 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 14 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 15 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 16 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 17 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 18 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 19 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 20 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 21 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 22 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 23 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 24 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 25 11.11.19.JPG
Veterans Day 26 11.11.19.JPG
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter