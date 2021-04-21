Watch now: Be on the lookout for decorated rocks around Decatur. Here's why.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is to come together after we've been apart so long, having fun and spreading kindness on our little rocks,” said Amarie Lee, also a junior.

The kids could decide what they wanted to paint on their rocks and some put designs, or a cross, and nearly all include “LSA.” Third-grader Brooklynn Allen painted a seascape on hers, and said she thought she'd keep it in her room for a while.

They used tempura paints so they'd easily wash out if there were any mishaps during the painting process, said secondary Principal Allison Nolen, and after the paint dried, the rocks were coated with waterproof sealant so they'd withstand the weather outdoors. Then kids could take them home and consult with their families on a good place to hide them in the community for someone to find.

Each day of the week is a different dress-up day, too, which is another way the younger students are involved in the Promcoming activities. Tuesday was “Country or Country Club” and students wore their cowboy gear or dressed up, their choice. Wednesday was Holidays, and they can dress in a way that evokes their favorite holiday.