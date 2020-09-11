Watch now: Big Blue Backpacks kicks off fifth year

With the pandemic still underway, said Dennis Assistant Principal Keith Creighton, delivery has changed this fall, too. Typically, teachers would send students' bags home with them on Fridays after school, but because students are learning by remote, they have instead set up pickup times for families who can come to the buildings and staff delivers to families who can't pick up their child's bag.

Items include easy-to-prepare foods like ramen, macaroni and cheese, Pop-Tarts and granola bars in case kids have to make their own meals, VanAntwerp said.

“We try to keep it pretty simple,” she said. “At the beginning of the year, every child gets a can opener in case they don't have one at home.”

“I know there's a lot of people in the community who otherwise wouldn't have food and would go hungry all weekend,” said Millikin student Katie Gessford. “It's a chance for us to help kids. I would never want my kids to go hungry, so I think it's great to be able to help kids in the community.”

