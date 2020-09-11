Watch now: Big Blue Backpacks kicks off fifth year

Donations are used to purchase food items like these that are given to grade school student who might not have access to food at home over the weekends.
Professor Mary Garrison speaks at the Dennis School Kaleidoscope campus during the kickoff Friday of the Big Blue Backpack program. In its fifth year, the program led by Millikin University students provides kids with food over the weekends when school meals are not available to them.
Millikin's Joycelyn VanAntwerp speaks at the Kaleidoscope campus of Dennis on Friday during the kickoff of the Big Blue Backpack program.
DECATUR – Five years ago, Millikin University and Dennis School teamed up for Big Blue Backpacks.
Professor Mary Garrison, who teaches courses focusing on ethics, poverty, mental health and diversity, said the founding group spent the 2015-16 school year on planning and fundraising, to ensure the project would succeed.
“We were really deliberate about not just jumping in,” she said.
The initial goal, she said, was to provide seven meals for 80 Dennis students over the weekends of the entire school year. Kids who depend on school breakfast and lunch might not have access to adequate nutrition when they're not in school, and the backpacks contain food for an evening meal on Friday and snacks and meals for Saturday and Sunday. Students are referred by their classroom teachers, and the Millikin students don't know who they are.
Garrison is the adviser, she said, but the students handle all the actual work, from working with Good Samaritan Inn, Aldi and the Central Illinois Food Bank to procure supplies, to consulting Crossing Healthcare on what items to include in the bags, to packing the food and getting it to Dennis for staff to distribute.
This year, Dennis is split into two campuses, Mosaic at Dennis' original building at 1499 W. Main St. and Kaleidoscope at the former French Academy, 520 W. Wood.
Donations are critical to the program, said Millikin student Joycelyn VanAntwerp. It takes $7,000 to provide those bags for 80 students for a full academic year. Contributions can be sent to the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur, IL 62523. Write “Big Blue Backpacks” in the memo line.
In 2017, French Academy teacher Tami Roberts and her students set up a little free food pantry outside the playground fence at the building. This year, the Big Blue Backpacks project will also keep that pantry supplied. Neighbors who live near the Kaleidoscope campus make use of that pantry, as well as putting their own donations into it, and Principal Dan Lynch said it's an important way to keep the school and the community connected.
Even in the shutdowns early in the pandemic, Garrison said, Big Blue Backpacks continued to serve the students. Some items were hard to come by then, but students persevered and got the food delivered to students.
With the pandemic still underway, said Dennis Assistant Principal Keith Creighton, delivery has changed this fall, too. Typically, teachers would send students' bags home with them on Fridays after school, but because students are learning by remote, they have instead set up pickup times for families who can come to the buildings and staff delivers to families who can't pick up their child's bag.
Items include easy-to-prepare foods like ramen, macaroni and cheese, Pop-Tarts and granola bars in case kids have to make their own meals, VanAntwerp said.
“We try to keep it pretty simple,” she said. “At the beginning of the year, every child gets a can opener in case they don't have one at home.”
“I know there's a lot of people in the community who otherwise wouldn't have food and would go hungry all weekend,” said Millikin student Katie Gessford. “It's a chance for us to help kids. I would never want my kids to go hungry, so I think it's great to be able to help kids in the community.”
