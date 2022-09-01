Watch now: Big Blue Backpacks kicks off seventh year

DECATUR – For six years, Big Blue Backpacks have provided students at Dennis School, and recently, American Dreamer STEM Academy, with seven meals and snacks to get them through the weekends.
When the program began, said Mary Garrison, a professor of social work at Millikin University who has been the group's adviser for eight years, the goal was to provide 80 kids with bags of food. It took a year of planning and logistics work to begin distributing the food six years ago and now, as they embark on their seventh year, they've doubled that number.
“Today is a little bittersweet for me,” she said during the news conference announcing this year's kickoff. “But it's also very exciting to see where this is going to go.”
The effort is student-run, she said, with the adviser “signing credit card bills” while the students do everything else.
The way it works, the Big Blue Backpack students contact the schools, who provide them with the number of students who might need the food to avoid being hungry when they're not at school, and the students get food from Good Samaritan Inn and Aldi, packing up individual bags. Each building distributes the bags to students, who put them into their backpacks and take them home on Fridays, without fanfare, so other students don't know who is receiving food.
The food is easy to prepare and each child is also issued a can opener in case they don't have one at home.
All this costs money, however, said Millikin student Aly Barnes. They need $10,000 to get through the school year. Donations can be made to the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St., Decatur, IL 62523, with “Big Blue Backpacks” written in the memo line of the check, or sent to Chaplain Marty Brilley at Millikin University, with the same memo line. A donation of $80 will feed one child for a year, but any donations are helpful and keep the program afloat.
“Many of our students have food insecurity,” said Rachel Dick, school counselor at Dennis.
As of this year, the pandemic-era program that provided free breakfasts and lunches to all students has ended, so that families in need have to apply and prove eligibility for free or reduced-cost breakfast and lunch, she said.
Garrison may be stepping back, but she intends to keep rooting for the program's success, she said.
“I hope to see it continue growing and growing,” she said.
