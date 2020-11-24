Watch now: Big Kings offers basketball, second family to young men

DECATUR — Tony Mabon has been offered a full ride at South Suburban College in Chicago.
As a member of the Big Kings basketball program, Mabon took an alternative path to college, but the goal was the same: get an education.
“I'm proud of him,” said Calvin Carson, who founded the Big Kings basketball program in 2013. “What I'm so proud of is, they're staying off the streets, they get jobs, and they're doing good in the community.”
Carson started the program because he knew there were players who couldn't afford the entry fee to Amateur Athletic Union tournaments, where coaches look for talent, and because he knew there were talented young men who were having difficulty staying out of trouble and qualifying for their school team.
“You can be in the same situation as the young men going to the regular high schools, following the regular avenue, but you can still get in college,” Carson said. “If you stay away from drugs, stay focused, keep God first and it will all come true.”
Carson's house became a safe place for the young men to hang out, where they could stay off the streets.
“I was 13, and Coach Carson was doing something to keep basketball players in shape, and to help with school and tutoring,” Mabon said. “I hit him up on Facebook. He's really the reason I'm still hooping and why I'm where I am today. He kept me focused on the main thing, which is getting to college and getting an education.”
Carson said he tries to impress upon the young men that basketball isn't forever. They could get injured. They'll get older and be unable to do the things they can do now. But an education will always be there.
Mabon plans to study digital design.
“I know if I do right at school and make the grades, then I can play basketball, which is what I want to do,” he said.
Carson's goal is to create a sense of family among the players, to teach them to be supportive of each other and cheer each other's successes.
“I call it 'one love, one family,'” Carson said. “If we do it together, we can change things.”
The name “Big Kings” comes from his faith in Jesus.
“Jesus is the king,” Carson said. “He's the 'Big King.' I don't have no kind of big money. I'm in an organization with Jesus at the head, and we get things done.”
They raise funds through donations, he said, and his goal is to get the players into the tournaments without their having to pay the fees.
Vontrez Cotton met Mabon when they were younger and both would practice basketball in Hess Park, he said, and that led to both of them being involved in Big Kings.
“(Carson) said I'm next (to go to college),” Cotton said with a smile. “I'm going to be right behind him, hopefully.”
Najee Mond said he was the first one on the team and jokes that the others are his “sons.”
“We're like a family now,” Mond said. “We all got our problems and our struggles, but we come together as one.”
The eldest player, Paradise Bond, is 33, and was gone for a while living in another state, but he's back and fit right back in as though he'd never left, he said.
“The chemistry, I love it, and it keeps me out of trouble,” he said.
__________________________________________________________
Boys and Girls Club celebrates new teen center
Strong_Cardeje 2 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 12.4.18.jpg
Strong_Cardeje 1 12.4.18.jpg
Young_Quintara 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 19 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 2 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 3 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 4 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 5 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 6 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 7 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 8 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 9 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 12 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 10 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 13 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 14 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 15 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 16 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 17 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 18 12.4.18.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!