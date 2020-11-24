Watch now: Big Kings offers basketball, second family to young men

“I was 13, and Coach Carson was doing something to keep basketball players in shape, and to help with school and tutoring,” Mabon said. “I hit him up on Facebook. He's really the reason I'm still hooping and why I'm where I am today. He kept me focused on the main thing, which is getting to college and getting an education.”

Carson said he tries to impress upon the young men that basketball isn't forever. They could get injured. They'll get older and be unable to do the things they can do now. But an education will always be there.

Mabon plans to study digital design.

“I know if I do right at school and make the grades, then I can play basketball, which is what I want to do,” he said.

Carson's goal is to create a sense of family among the players, to teach them to be supportive of each other and cheer each other's successes.

“I call it 'one love, one family,'” Carson said. “If we do it together, we can change things.”

The name “Big Kings” comes from his faith in Jesus.