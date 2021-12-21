Watch now: Boy Scouts Troop 43 Christmas tree sales could have been better this year

DECATUR — Christmas tree sales are a little slow this year for Boy Scout Troop 43.

After deciding last year to skip having the sale due to COVID-19, the troop came back this year with high hopes.

Assistant Scoutmaster Tim Lee said of their 600-tree inventory, they've sold only 400, with Wednesday the last day for sales. They're set up in the parking lot at the Decatur Plaza Shopping Center, 3797 E. U.S. Route 36 and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“That's lost inventory,” Lee said. “It's been a combination of things. It's been one of the most challenging seasons for weather.”

Add the pandemic to the weather, and Christmas spirit seems in short supply, he said.

A customer on Tuesday told him she hadn't even planned on having a tree, but her grandchildren are coming for Christmas.

“She had a realization, wait a minute, this is for the grandchildren, I've got to get a tree,” he said. “I'd rather people have them.”

He said people are just beginning to realize they don't want to pass up the opportunity to decorate and celebrate, even if they're having their second pandemic Christmas. In his family, for example, his son has had to deal with a lot of COVID restrictions at his job at Wake Forest University and was in the mood to skip the whole thing, but the children are 2 and 10 months and he decided he couldn't do that, Lee said.

Whatever is left over after Wednesday will be donated to Lake Shelbyville and Lake Decatur's fish habitat projects, he said. A Christmas tree in the water gives baby fish a place to hide from predators until they're big enough to be safe, and those trees can provide that shelter for up to two years. Some trees will also be turned into mulch for city of Decatur beautification projects.

The Scouts built fish habitats as part of an Eagle Scout project in 2020 and it's one of their interests, Lee said. It's important to the Scouts to protect the environment, and they practice that with “no trace” camping, for example, where they pride themselves on cleaning a campsite so well that no one can tell they were there.

The money made from the Christmas trees helps update their camping equipment and pays fees for the Scouts for membership in the troop and other expenses. And the Scouts can earn a salesmanship badge for working at the lot, too. Learning to talk to people they don't know is an important skill that will be useful as they get older and have to go to college and job interviews, and older Scouts are already learning about that because many of them have jobs.

“Hopefully next year we'll be back on track,” Lee said.

