Watch now: Boy Scouts Troop 43 Christmas tree sales could have been better this year

A customer on Tuesday told him she hadn't even planned on having a tree, but her grandchildren are coming for Christmas.
“She had a realization, wait a minute, this is for the grandchildren, I've got to get a tree,” he said. “I'd rather people have them.”
He said people are just beginning to realize they don't want to pass up the opportunity to decorate and celebrate, even if they're having their second pandemic Christmas. In his family, for example, his son has had to deal with a lot of COVID restrictions at his job at Wake Forest University and was in the mood to skip the whole thing, but the children are 2 and 10 months and he decided he couldn't do that, Lee said.
Whatever is left over after Wednesday will be donated to Lake Shelbyville and Lake Decatur's fish habitat projects, he said. A Christmas tree in the water gives baby fish a place to hide from predators until they're big enough to be safe, and those trees can provide that shelter for up to two years. Some trees will also be turned into mulch for city of Decatur beautification projects.
The money made from the Christmas trees helps update their camping equipment and pays fees for the Scouts for membership in the troop and other expenses. And the Scouts can earn a salesmanship badge for working at the lot, too. Learning to talk to people they don't know is an important skill that will be useful as they get older and have to go to college and job interviews, and older Scouts are already learning about that because many of them have jobs.
“Hopefully next year we'll be back on track,” Lee said.
Assistant Scoutmaster Tim Lee helps out on Tuesday during the Boy Scout Troop 43 Christmas tree sale in the parking lot at the Decatur Plaza Shopping Center, 7065 E. U.S. 36. The fundraiser provides opportunities for Scouts to provide a service to the community and earn money to support their outdoor experiences, purchase camping supplies, and pay for awards and administrative costs for hundreds of youths in the Mount Zion area.