Watch now: Boys and Girls Club camp offers summer fun for kids

DECATUR — Michael Barbee's stepmother was looking for something for the kids to do over the summer and discovered that the Boys and Girls Club offers day camp.

“She signed us up,” said Michael, 10. “It's better than sitting at home playing games.”

Camp includes nine weeks of activities, said program director Antonio Burton, and the total cost is $10. They meet 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Every Friday is a field trip to places like Rock Springs Nature Center. For kids interested in music, there will be piano lessons on the donated Painted Piano that was presented to the club recently. For kids interested in sports, there's soccer and lacrosse. On Wednesday, kids were in the gym playing "Shark, Shark," in which three or four kids are designated as “sharks” and the other kids have to try to run past them without getting tagged. It's noisy and active and made for a lot of laughter.

The first week, Burton said, is “getting to know you” time.

“Each week for the camp has different themes,” he said. “This is getting to know who we are, getting to know the kids, getting the temperature of what they like and what they don't like so we can start off with a good rhythm for next week.”

It's important to listen to the kids, he said, and to be responsive so they get as much out of the camp as possible. One exciting thing is that the new playground is being installed, with ground being prepared this week and the installation of the equipment next week.

“We're introducing them to things that will help them in the dream that they have,” Burton said. “Volunteers will be coming in from Millikin (University) to give piano lessons. The (Decatur Indoors Sports Center) will be coming in doing soccer and lacrosse. All those things with service, music, dance, we'll be introducing them to that and making sure we get them lined up and set for whatever their future is.”

The playground has been in the works for some time, and the idea, Burton said, is that the kids will have their own equipment instead of having to walk or be driven to an area playground as they've had to in the past. Land of Lincoln Credit Union donated $46,500 to get things started in September, and with the labor of volunteers and several private donations, it will be a reality this month.

“It's a place at the club where they can have fun,” Burton said. “People donated this money and now they can see the benefit of seeing things happen. Seeds have been planted and now things are sprouting.”

The Decatur Park District and Richland Community College pitched in to help with the playground and an outdoor picnic area.

Also on Wednesday, the Community Foundation of Macon County donated $20,000 to the club to support its Project Learn after-school academic program, said Boys and Girls Club of Decatur Executive Director Shamika Madison.

Jada Cruz, 11, wasn't a member of the club until this summer, though she'd visited.

“It's a lot of fun,” she said. “You get to play in the gym, you get to eat snacks, you get to play at the pool tables, and you get to play with your friends.”

For more information or to register, call the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur at 217-422-9605.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

