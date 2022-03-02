Watch now: Boys and Girls Club kicks off 50th anniversary year

DECATUR – It's not often adults in the community get to visit the Boys and Girls Club.

“It's a center for youth,” said Executive Director Shamika Madison.

However, on Tuesday, Madison and her staff welcomed members of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce for a Business After Hours at the facility that included snacks, tours and socializing to kick off the club's 50th anniversary year.

“We have tons of events going on throughout the year for alumni members, current club members, for donors, potential donors, and in November will be our big 50th anniversary gala,” Madison said. “That's when the Chamber will come out and cut the ribbon and all that other great stuff. We're just trying to get people excited for what's to come this year.”

The Boys and Girls Club of America's roots are in Hartford, Conn. In 1860, three women who believed that boys roaming the streets needed a positive alternative formed the first Boys' Club. That first club focused on supporting the boys' interests, building character and improving behavior. By 1906, 53 Boys' Clubs banded together to create the Federated Boys Clubs in Boston, Mass. In 1956, the Boys Clubs of America received a Congressional charter. The name was changed to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America in 1990. Famous alumni of Boys and Girls Clubs include basketball stars Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal, actor Edward James Olmos and Chief Justice Harry Lee Anstead.

At a Business After Hours event, said Chamber President Mirinda Rothrock, members drop off their business cards to provide the hosting business or organization a way to contact them, and in the case of the Boys and Girls Club especially, the club will be able to add those people to their mailing list and maybe they'll get involved either with donations or volunteering or both.

“Business After Hours are to celebrate our businesses, our organizations and our community,” Rothrock said. “Tonight is special because it's the 50th anniversary for the Boys and Girls Club. It's great to come out and have the business community and the community at large come out and support all these great organizations and all the great businesses we have. What better way to come out and socialize over drink and food, and network, and be able to share in someone's great celebration?”

