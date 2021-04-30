Watch now: Boys and Girls Club of Decatur receives Painted Piano Project donation

DECATUR — Gail Fyke saw firsthand how the arts can help someone heal when her son had brain surgery in New York.
“He recovered with the help of a music therapist and didn't need any medications to get through it,” Fyke said at the Boys and Girls Club on Friday. “New York puts painted pianos out in the city and lets anybody and everybody come and play them and I thought, if they can do it, Decatur's going to do it, and I'm going to make it happen.”
Several of her painted pianos are already in the community and one of them was presented to the Boys and Girls Club on Friday during the club's annual awards ceremony. The painting was done by local artist and club alum Antonio Burton, who is known as Toni Picasso professionally.
“The goal of this is to bring inspiration to our community,” Fyke said. “When you have music and art in life, it makes (people) happy, it brings them joy, it brings hope to people grieving, it brings joy to people with dementia and it just brings some hope for those who are broken.”
Shamika Madison, the club's executive director, hopes to find someone who can offer lessons to club members on the piano.
Burton said he's all about bringing joy and hope to people through the arts and when he took on the project to paint the piano, he thought about the things that colors represent. He asked the kids at the club to tell him what color represents love, and they all answered, “Red.” He asked which one represents sunshine, and they all said “Yellow.” He said that's why he used bright colors, splattered onto the piano in seemingly-random patterns,
“When I was little, I was one of those kids who had this passion for art and all these creative things,” he said. “Now, if anybody here has a gift and they're trying to figure out a way to make a living from it, you have somebody you can reach out to that can give you that information. What I'm saying in a whole nutshell is this: this piano is here to inspire you. I'm here to inspire you. And it's all about legacy. It's all about having a giving heart. It's all about trusting what God is giving you and using that to inspire people.”
Burton has been involved with the club, he said, since he was “in a car seat,” because his mother worked there, and when he was old enough to join — members have to be between 6 and 18 — he did. Now that he's an adult, he wants to continue to be involved and to mentor youngsters there.
“Your actions are the masterpiece you are creating,” Burton said. "Whatever you do, make sure you're taking the proper actions to create a masterpiece.”
Painted on the piano's lid are the words, “God gave you enough,” and Burton named the project “Paint Your Future Bright.” As a final touch, he brought bright pink paint, his daughter Marlee's favorite color, and had the 4-year-old put her hand print on the piano bench.
The awards portion of the ceremony recognized club members and volunteers who have put forth extra effort this year. One of those was Taya Davis, who is graduating from MacArthur High School this year, and who asked to speak to her fellow members.
“I've been going to the Boys and Girls Club for a long time, and I've been knowing these people for a long time,” she said. “The Boys and Girls Club helped me get better at basketball, and coming here every day helped me get better, playing with the boys. The Boys and Girls Club helped me a lot, especially because they help you with your (school) work. If I could still come here, I would.”
