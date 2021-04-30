Watch now: Boys and Girls Club of Decatur receives Painted Piano Project donation

Shamika Madison, the club's executive director, hopes to find someone who can offer lessons to club members on the piano.

Burton said he's all about bringing joy and hope to people through the arts and when he took on the project to paint the piano, he thought about the things that colors represent. He asked the kids at the club to tell him what color represents love, and they all answered, “Red.” He asked which one represents sunshine, and they all said “Yellow.” He said that's why he used bright colors, splattered onto the piano in seemingly-random patterns,

“When I was little, I was one of those kids who had this passion for art and all these creative things,” he said. “Now, if anybody here has a gift and they're trying to figure out a way to make a living from it, you have somebody you can reach out to that can give you that information. What I'm saying in a whole nutshell is this: this piano is here to inspire you. I'm here to inspire you. And it's all about legacy. It's all about having a giving heart. It's all about trusting what God is giving you and using that to inspire people.”