 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Boys and Girls Club of Decatur to close until Jan. 15
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Boys and Girls Club of Decatur to close until Jan. 15

{{featured_button_text}}
Shamika Bond

Shamika Bond

 PROVIDED PHOTO

DECATUR — The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur will close until Jan. 15.

Director Shamika Madison said in a statement that the club is following the guidelines of the Macon County Health Department, which requested that schools and churches close until that date due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While the club is closed, Madison said, staff will thoroughly clean and disinfect the building and restock sanitation supplies.

"Should this date change upon the need for additional precautions, we will update you with this information immediately as we fully understand the implications our closure has on families," Madison said.

.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News