Watch now: Boys and Girls Club of Decatur to close until Jan. 15

DECATUR — The Boys and Girls Club of Decatur will close until Jan. 15.
Director Shamika Madison said in a statement that the club is following the guidelines of the Macon County Health Department, which requested that schools and churches close until that date due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
While the club is closed, Madison said, staff will thoroughly clean and disinfect the building and restock sanitation supplies.
"Should this date change upon the need for additional precautions, we will update you with this information immediately as we fully understand the implications our closure has on families," Madison said.
