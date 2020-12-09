Watch now: Boys and Girls Club works with Decatur restaurant to provide free evening meal pick-up

He created a special menu just for the program, which includes vegetables, fruit and a protein in kid-friendly form. He gets up at 6 every morning to have time to prepare the food and pack it up to deliver to the club before his restaurant in Woodmound Plaza opens at noon. “D-Boe” is a childhood nickname, he said, and when he opened his business 18 months ago, it seemed fitting to put that name on it.

“We wanted to provide the kids with more variety of meal options and our kitchen isn't equipped to prepare daily meals,” Madison said. “We wanted to reach out and see what can local restaurants could provide, and Darrell's came in with the best plan. That's how this partnership started.”

This is the second year the club has provided evening meals for kids attending programs, she said, and they wanted to provide those meals even while they're closed, to make sure kids whose parents work evening shifts, for example, will have a good supper.

___________________________________________________________

Boys and Girls Club teen center opening

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.