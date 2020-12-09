Watch now: Boys and Girls Club works with Decatur restaurant to provide free evening meal pick-up

DECATUR — With kids at home learning by remote, and people out of work due to COVID restrictions and businesses that are closed, keeping the kids fed can be a challenge.
Schools are providing breakfast and lunch to students, but the Boys and Girls Club director, Shamika Madison, realized that left the evening meal. The Boys and Girls Club is closed due to the virus, but when they were open and students were spending their days there working on their remote learning, the club provided an evening meal.
“We thought it was extremely important to continue that,” Madison said.
Every weekday from 2 to 4 p.m., families can pull up out front, and send someone to the door to pick up meals for kids up to age 18. The kids don't have to be members of the Boys and Girls Club; the meals are free to any child.
The food is provided by D-Boe's Chicken and Waffles, owned by Darrell Holloway.
Support Local Journalism
“It's not about money for me,” Holloway said. “It's about feeding the kids.”
He created a special menu just for the program, which includes vegetables, fruit and a protein in kid-friendly form. He gets up at 6 every morning to have time to prepare the food and pack it up to deliver to the club before his restaurant in Woodmound Plaza opens at noon. “D-Boe” is a childhood nickname, he said, and when he opened his business 18 months ago, it seemed fitting to put that name on it.
“We wanted to provide the kids with more variety of meal options and our kitchen isn't equipped to prepare daily meals,” Madison said. “We wanted to reach out and see what can local restaurants could provide, and Darrell's came in with the best plan. That's how this partnership started.”
This is the second year the club has provided evening meals for kids attending programs, she said, and they wanted to provide those meals even while they're closed, to make sure kids whose parents work evening shifts, for example, will have a good supper.
___________________________________________________________
Boys and Girls Club teen center opening
Strong_Cardeje 2 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 12.4.18.jpg
Strong_Cardeje 1 12.4.18.jpg
Young_Quintara 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 19 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 2 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 3 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 4 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 5 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 6 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 7 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 8 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 9 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 12 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 10 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 13 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 14 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 15 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 16 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 17 12.4.18.jpg
Boys and Girls Club Teen Center 18 12.4.18.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!