Watch now: Carrigan scholarship to assist union apprentices with expenses

Nicole Bateman: Programs in place to help workers transfer skills to new jobs in wake of pandemic The thought of changing career paths is daunting. Unfortunately for many, the pandemic has caused an upheaval in some industries that will take years to recover.

Apprenticeship programs typically pay students while they learn and charge no tuition, but at the same time, apprentices must have certain items, specific tools and clothing like steel-toed boots, and those items can add up quickly. In some cases, apprentices have had to drop out because they can't afford those items. These scholarships will help, she said.

The pamphlets, said Amy Rueff, treasurer of Decatur Trades & Labor and resource director for the Illinois AFL-CIO, will put all the information in one handy place. She often hears people say they don't know what trades apprenticeships are available or how to apply, and at the same time, the trade unions say they lack recruits and don't know how to get the word out. The pamphlets will solve both problems.

“It was really a natural opportunity to come together,” Beck said.

Over 13,000 union workers live in Macon County, Beck said. The union leadership will review applications and decide how to award the scholarships, which are unrestricted.

“You know what your members need,” she said. “You know the pathway to great jobs here in Macon County. We want to get this money to the workers.”